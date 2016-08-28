Campos saves taxed bullpen in Diamondbacks' 13-0 loss

Vincente Campos served an important role in an otherwise forgettable night for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.
With Arizona trailing by nine runs, Campos relieved and chewed up 5 2/3 innings in his major league debut to save the Diamondbacks' bullpen in a 13-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.
Campos allowed three runs, two earned, and four hits in relief of starter Zack Godley. He struck out two and allowed two homers while throwing 82 pitches.
It was the fourth longest relief appearance ever by a Diamondback, and the longest in a big league debut since Kyle Lobstein threw 5 2/3 innings for Detroit in Aug. 2014.
Arizona's bullpen was already thin after playing extra innings in two of its previous three games.
"He gave us a chance to win the series (Sunday)," manager Chip Hale said. "Without his outing we would have had to use everybody out of the bullpen."
Campos, a starter throughout his career, said it wasn't a big deal to throw so many innings.
"The manager gave me the opportunity and it came right away," he said through an interpreter.
Anthony DeSclafani threw a four-hitter and Scott Schebler homered twice to lift Cincinnati.
DeSclafani (8-2) had nine strikeouts and a walk, needing 108 pitches to throw the first complete game of his career.
Joey Votto and Schebler homered during a four-run first inning and Schebler homered again during a five-run second, all against Godley (4-3). Schebler had a career-high five RBIs and three hits in the first multihomer game of his career.
Zack Cozart hit his 16th homer in the fourth inning and Adam Duvall got his 29th homer in the eighth, both solo shots.
DeSclafani has been outstanding since beginning the season on the disabled list with an oblique injury. He made his first start June 10 and began the year 6-0, and his ERA after Saturday's gem is 2.96. The nine innings were a career high after he twice went eight innings earlier this season.
"It's a cool accomplishment. I'm definitely going to enjoy it," said DeSclafani, who struck out nine. "I tried staying focused the whole game like it was 0-0."
Brandon Phillips went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Cincinnati.
Stars for both teams were subbed out long before the game ended. Votto and the Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt each played six innings.
ALUMNI ACTION
The Diamondbacks held their annual alumni game earlier Saturday between former players wearing throwback red and purple jerseys. The starting pitchers were Rodrigo Lopez, now a broadcaster, and Elmer Dessens.
Reggie Sanders tripled in Alex Cintron and Willie Bloomquist doubled in a run for the red team, but Andy Stankiewicz and former pitcher Stephen Randolph each doubled in two runs off J.J. Putz to lead the purple team to a 5-2 win in the three-inning game.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Diamondbacks: 2B Jean Segura left after two innings due to illness. Segura walked to lead off the first but was replaced by Brandon Drury at second base to begin the third.
UP NEXT
Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (2-2) starts against Arizona on Sunday. It'll be his first career start at Chase Field. Bailey has at least one win against every NL team except Arizona.
Diamondbacks: RHP Archie Bradley (4-8) lost to the Reds on July 22 in his only other career start against them.
