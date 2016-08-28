Western Michigan football players face 3 criminal charges

Two Western Michigan football players were kicked off the team Sunday after a prosecutor announced they would face three criminal charges for allegedly pushing their way into a woman's apartment and robbing her.
Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting says his office has authorized charges of armed robbery, first-degree home invasion and larceny in a building against linebacker Ron George and wide receiver Bryson White. Getting says if convicted on all the charges, they could face life in prison. The two remain in custody pending their arraignment Monday.
Getting says he doesn't know if either has hired an attorney.
The two men are accused of using a gun and knife to rob a woman about 9 p.m. Friday.
Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck said he would have no further comment.
