Bills Ryan says standing for anthem pays respect to military

Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan believes standing for the national anthem is a way for NFL players and coaches to show respect and give thanks to members of the armed forces.
"You've got to look at the gifts that we have, the opportunity that we have to play a great game is through the men and women that serve our country," Ryan said before practice on Sunday. "And I think that's an opportunity right there just to show respect."
He was asked his opinion a day after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick said he is refusing to stand for the anthem because he believes the United States oppresses African Americans and other minorities.
Without specifically mentioning Kaepernick, Ryan said he can appreciate how some players have personal or religious beliefs that lead them to not stand for the anthem.
"Any time when I talk to our team about that, if there's personal beliefs or whatever that keeps you from doing it, then I understand," he said.
However, Ryan added, he encourages his players to stand for the anthem, and to do so as a team in a straight line along the sideline.
"That's kind of our way of giving thanks," Ryan said. "It's an important thing for me."
