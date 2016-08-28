Twins OF Santana leaves game with sprained left shoulder

Minnesota Twins center fielder Danny Santana left Sunday's game against the Blue Jays after he sprained his left shoulder in a first-inning collision with left fielder Robbie Grossman.
The two outfielders collided on the warning track in left center while chasing leadoff batter Jose Bautista's high fly. The impact caused the ball to drop for a double, and Bautista later scored.
Santana finished the inning but was replaced by Eddie Rodriguez in the second. Santana is batting .240 with two home runs and 14 RBIs for the last-place Twins, who have the worst record in the AL.
Minnesota lost 8-7 Saturday, it's ninth consecutive defeat, when Toronto's Melvin Upton Jr. tripled past a diving right-fielder Max Kepler, then came around to score the go-ahead run when Kepler misplayed the ball.
