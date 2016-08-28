Rakitic scores to give Barcelona 1-0 win at Bilbao in Liga

Ivan Rakitic scored in the first half to help Barcelona win 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday for a second straight victory at the start of the Spanish league season.
The Croatia midfielder headed in a well-placed cross by Arda Turan to cap a quick attack that broke down Bilbao's high defensive line in the 21st minute.
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were both off-target with a handful of opportunities to seal the victory at San Mames Stadium, but Barcelona's dominant possession game never let Bilbao mount a serious challenge.
The defending Liga champions joined Real Madrid and the surprising Las Palmas as the only teams to have taken all six points. Sevilla can join them it if beats Villarreal later.
Comments