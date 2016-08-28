Sports

Donaldson hits three HRs, Blue Jays beat Twins 9-6

Josh Donaldson had his first career three-homer game, Troy Tulowitzki also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Donaldson hit a solo homer off Kyle Gibson in the second, then delivered a go-ahead, two-run blast off Pat Light (0-1) in the seventh.

Dozens of fans tossed hats onto the field to celebrate the home run hat trick after Donaldson, the AL MVP in 2015, hit a solo shot off Alex Wimmers in the eighth. Groundskeepers and even the Blue Jays mascot helped clear the hats away.

Donaldson's fourth multi-homer game this season and the 10th of his career also marked the 17th three-homer game in the majors this season.

Jose Bautista had his first three-hit game of the season for the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

Minnesota lost its season-worst 10th straight. The Twins have lost seven straight in Toronto.

Scott Feldman (7-4) earned the win by getting two outs in the seventh. Jason Grilli worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna finished.

Twins outfielders Robbie Grossman and Danny Santana collided while chasing a high fly by leadoff batter Bautista in the first. The ball dropped in for a double, and Bautista later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Santana suffered a sprained left left shoulder. He finished the inning but was replaced by Eddie Rosario in the second.

Minnesota led 5-2 after scoring four off R.A. Dickey in the fifth but the Blue Jays cut it to 5-4 in the sixth. Tulowitzki hit a leadoff homer, his 22nd, and Kevin Pillar doubled and scored on a base hit by Devon Travis.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Triple-A OF Logan Schafer was scratched from Rochester's lineup Sunday and could be called up to replace Santana.

Blue Jays: Donaldson hopped around in pain after fouling a ball off the outside of his right knee in the first. He was checked by the trainer and stayed in.

UP NEXT

Twins: LHP Hector Santiago (10-8, 5.16) starts the opener of a three-game series at Cleveland on Monday. Santiago has not pitched since Aug. 20 because of a sore left thumb. RHP Trevor Bauer (9-6, 3.88) starts for the Indians.

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (7-6, 3.47) faces Orioles LHP Wade Miley (8-10, 5.51) as the Blue Jays begin a three-game series in Baltimore on Monday night. Estrada is 0-2 with an 8.36 ERA in his past three outings.

