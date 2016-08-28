Gausman sharp, Trumbo hits 40th homer, Orioles blank Yankees

Kevin Gausman tamed the torrid Yankees hitters, Mark Trumbo lined his major league-leading 40th home run and Steve Pearce also connected as the Baltimore Orioles averted a bruising sweep, blanking New York 5-0 Sunday.
The Orioles got battered in the first two games of the series, outscored 27-9. Baltimore bounced back in the matchup between AL East playoff contenders, halting its three-game skid and ending the Yankees' win string at four.
Gausman (6-10) threw seven innings, giving up seven hits while striking out nine and walking none. He posted a rare road win after going 0-16 in his previous 25 starts away from Camden Yards.
Gausman, newly signed Tommy Hunter and closer Zach Britton handed New York its first home shutout this year.
Yankees rookie sensation Gary Sanchez doubled and singled. He had homered in three straight games and is hitting .404 in 22 games this year.
Gausman escaped a mini-jam in the fourth by striking out Brian McCann with a 99 mph fastball. His last pitch resulted in a grounder that third baseman Manny Machado backhanded and threw from his knees across the diamond for the out.
This was Gausman's fourth fine start against the Yankees this season and he finally wound up with a win. He's permitted only three earned runs in 27 2/3 innings during that span.
CC Sabathia (8-11) shut out the Orioles on two singles until Pearce led off the sixth with his 12th home run.
Earlier in the game, Pearce had been having fun with the fans in right field, tossing them balls after warmups between innings — he provided another souvenir with his drive to deep left.
Pearce greeted reliever Adam Warren with a two-out, bases-loaded single in the seventh for a 3-0 lead.
Trumbo connected in the eighth for a two-run shot off Ben Heller. The slugger reached 40 home runs for the first time in his career and boosted Baltimore's homer total to 204, most in the majors.
Hunter, cut by Cleveland on Thursday, officially signed with the Orioles before the game and worked the eighth. He pitched parts of the last five seasons with Baltimore.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Orioles: CF Adam Jones (hamstring) hasn't played since an early exit Friday night. "We'll see what tomorrow brings. He's getting there. He's getting there," manager Buck Showalter said. ... RHP Chris Tillman (right shoulder bursitis) is progressing well and his throwing session was moved up a day to Monday. He can come off the disabled list Sept. 5, but Showalter said it would likely be a few days after that.
Yankees: 3B Chase Headley didn't start for the second straight day. He's feeling fine, manager Joe Girardi said, but Ronald Torreyes is playing well and getting extra time. Torreyes doubled and singled.
UP NEXT
Orioles: In a matchup of AL East contenders, the O's open a three-game series at home vs. Toronto on Monday night. LHP Wade Miley (8-10, 5.51 ERA) is 1-2 with an 8.18 ERA in five starts since the Orioles got him from Seattle at the trade deadline. RHP Marco Estrada (7-6, 3.47) pitches for the Blue Jays.
Yankees: RHP Michael Pineda (6-10, 5.02) starts the opener of a three-game series at Kansas City on six days' rest. RHP Dillon Gee (5-7, 4.55) pitches for the Royals.
Comments