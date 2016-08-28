Arenado homers among 4 hits to power Rockies past Nats, 5-3

Nolan Arenado went 4 for 4, including his 35th home run and a triple, and drove in three runs as the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Sunday.
Arenado and David Dahl hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning off Nationals rookie Lucas Giolito, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse before the game.
Chad Bettis (11-7) allowed two runs, both on solo homers, and five hits with six strikeouts over seven innings in his longest start since April 10.
Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Wilson Ramos went deep for Washington.
Giolito (0-1) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings for the NL East leaders. Washington has dropped six of eight.
Adam Ottavino recorded the final three outs for his second save after Harper homered off Boone Logan leading off the ninth. Colorado took two of three from Washington.
Arenado now has 31 RBIs in August.
