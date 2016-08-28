Reeds win Barclays, Fowler loses Ryder Cup spot

Patrick Reed won The Barclays on Sunday to secure a clear shot at the $10 million bonus in the FedEx Cup.
Rickie Fowler threw away a sure spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Reed rallied from an early two-shot deficit and built a big enough lead at Bethpage Black that some sloppy play at the end didn't matter. A bogey on the final hole gave him a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Sean O'Hair and Emiliano Grillo.
It was his first victory since the start of 2015 at Kapalua.
Fowler still was poised to earn one of the eight automatic spots on the Ryder Cup team until a meltdown over the last four holes. Instead, the final spot goes to Zach Johnson.
