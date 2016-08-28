2 Dolphins rookies expected to make preseason debuts

Miami Dolphins rookies Xavien Howard and Kenyan Drake are expected to make their preseason debuts Thursday against the Tennessee Titans.
Howard missed the first few weeks of training camp recovering from arthroscopic surgery, while Drake has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, but both are likely to see action in the final preseason tuneup.
Howard, a second-round draft pick, still has a shot at winning a starting job at cornerback for the season opener at Seattle. Drake, a third-round pick, is projected as a backup running back.
Both took part in practice Sunday, the first since Thursday's game against Atlanta. Among those sitting out were linebacker Jelani Jenkins (knee), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (ankle), center Mike Pouncey (hip), reserve running back Isaiah Pead (hamstring) and backup quarterback Matt Moore (concussion).
Comments