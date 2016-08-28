Giants hit 4 homers to back Bumgarner and beat Braves 13-4

Joe Panik homered twice and matched his career high of four RBIs to back Madison Bumgarner, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 13-4 on Sunday to win a series for only the second time since the All-Star break.
Denard Span and Eduardo Nunez also homered, Brandon Crawford had three hits and Jarrett Parker drove in three runs for San Francisco.
The Giants took two of three from the Braves and remained two games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
Bumgarner (13-8) allowed three runs over seven uneven innings. He struck out five and walked two.
San Francisco's four-time All-Star pitched in and out of trouble most of the day but punctuated his afternoon with an emphatic fist pump after striking out pinch-hitter Jace Peterson to end the seventh.
Freddie Freeman and Gordon Beckham homered for Atlanta. Ender Inciarte doubled, tripled and scored twice, but the last-place Braves have lost 13 of 18.
Panik hit a solo homer in the second and added a two-run shot in the fourth. The second baseman also reached on an infield single in the sixth and had a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
It was the first multihomer game of his career.
Three batters after Panik's homer in the fourth, Span added his ninth of the season.
All three home runs came off Braves starter Aaron Blair (0-6).
Nunez, who had three hits, homered as part of an eight-run seventh, when the Giants tripled three times and sent 14 batters to the plate.
Freeman hit his 27th home run off Bumgarner in the sixth.
Blair, called up from the minors to make his first start in more than two months, allowed five runs over four innings.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Braves: RHP John Gant was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Blair.
Giants: 1B Brandon Belt was in the lineup after being a late scratch Saturday because of a stiff neck. ... OF Hunter Pence missed his third consecutive game with tightness in his right hamstring. ... Giants reliever Derek Law was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right elbow. ... Parker was called up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game.
UP NEXT
Braves: RHP Julio Teheran (3-9) pitches against San Diego on Tuesday in the opener of a brief, three-game homestand. Teheran is winless since June 19.
Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto (14-4) faces Arizona for the fourth time this season Tuesday at AT&T Park. Cueto has two wins and a 3.86 ERA in his previous three games against the Diamondbacks.
