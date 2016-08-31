AUTO RACING PACKAGE: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR
SPRINT CUP
BOJANGLES' SOUTHERN 500
Site: Darlington, South Carolina
Schedule: Friday, practice (1:30 p.m., NBCSN), practice (3:30 p.m., NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying (1:45 p.m., NBCSN); Sunday, race, 6 p.m., NBC.
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.37 miles)
Race distance: (501.3 miles, 367 laps)
Last year: Carl Edwards, starting 13th, beat Brad Keselowski despite leading just 15 laps.
Last race: Driving at Michigan, Kyle Larson nabbed his first career win. It was Larson's 99th start in stock car's top series.
Fast facts: Larson's win was the first for Chip Ganassi Racing in 99 races. Jamie McMurray took first at Talladega in 2013. ... Edwards has finished in the top 10 eight times in 12 starts at Darlington. ... All four drivers for Joe Gibbs Racing have won at least once at "The Lady in Black."
Next race: Federated Auto Parts 400, Sept. 10, Richmond International Raceway, Richmond, Virginia.
---
XFINITY
VFW SPORT CLIPS HELP A HERO 200
Site: Darlington, South Carolina
Schedule: Friday, practice (noon, NBCSN.), practice (2:30 p.m., NBCSN); Saturday, qualifying (11:45 a.m., NBCSN); Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBC.
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.37 miles)
Race distance: (200.8 miles, 147 laps)
Last year: Denny Hamlin took Darlington from the pole.
Last race: Michael McDowell picked up his first career win at Road America. It was also McDowell's first start since 2014.
Fast facts: Six drivers have clinched spots in the Xfinity Chase with three races left before the playoffs. Six additional spots remain up for grabs, and drivers can clinch those with a win. ... Just three drivers have earned their first series win at Darlington in 55 races. ... Hamlin last won in back-to-back years in South Carolina in 2006 and 2007.
Next race: Virginia529 College Savings 250, Sept. 9, Richmond International Raceway, Richmond, Virginia.
---
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK
CHEVROLET SILVERADO 250
Site: Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.
Schedule: Saturday, practice (9:30 a.m.), practice (11:35 a.m.), qualifying (5:45 p.m., FS2); Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., FS1.
Track: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (road, 2.46 miles)
Race distance: (157.37 miles, 64 laps)
Last year: Erik Jones won from the front row for his second win in 2015.
Last race: Brett Moffitt won for the first time in a major NASCAR series at Michigan.
Fast facts: Moffitt finished third, second and first at Pocono, Bristol and Michigan, respectively. The Iowa native is driving in place of Matt Tifft, who is recovering from a brain tumor. ... Canadian Gary Klutt will make his series debut. Klutt, who races in NASCAR's Pinty series, won in Bowmanville last season on his way to rookie of the year honors.
Next race: American Ethanol E15 225, Sept. 16, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, Illinois.
---
VERIZON INDYCAR
GRAND PRIX AT THE GLEN
Site: Watkins Glen, New York
Schedule: Friday, practice (11 a.m.), practice (3:30 p.m., NBCSN); Saturday, practice (11 a.m.), qualifying (3 p.m.); Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBCSN.
Track: Watkins Glen International (road, 3.37 miles)
Race distance: (202 miles, 60 laps)
Last race: Graham Rahal won by 0.008 seconds at Texas, one of the closest victories in IndyCar history.
Fast facts: Simon Pagenaud leads Will Power in the championship race by 28 points, though there are still nine drivers mathematically eligible for the title with two races to go. The driver leading the series heading into the final two events has failed to win the championship in six of the last nine seasons ... Power was the last driver to win a series race at Watkins Glen back in 2010.
Next race: GoPro Grand Prix of Sonoma, Sept. 18, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, California.
--
FORMULA ONE
ITALIAN GRAND PRIX
Site: Monza, Italy
Schedule: Friday, practice (4 a.m.), practice (8 a.m.); Saturday, practice (5 a.m.), qualifying (8 a.m.), Sunday, race, 8 a.m., NBCSN.
Track: Monza National Autodrome (circuit, 3.6 miles).
Race distance: (190.6 miles,53 laps).
Last year: Lewis Hamilton won from the pole for the second race in a row in 2015.
Last race: Nico Rosberg moved within nine points of the series-leading Hamilton by winning in Belgium. Hamilton came from the back to place third.
Fast facts: Monza is one of Formula One's signature events. The circuit first visited the Italian track in 1950, its inaugural season. ... Kevin Magnussen is expected to run in Italy despite injuring his left ankle last week in Belgium. ... Max Verstappen remains the only driver other than Hamilton and Rosberg to win a race in 2016.
Next race: Singapore Grand Prix, Sept. 18, Singapore.
---
NHRA MELLO YELLO DRAG RACING
CHEVROLET U.S. NATIONALS
Site: Indianapolis, Indiana.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying (8 p.m.); Saturday, qualifying (4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:10 p.m.); Sunday, qualifying (12:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 4:55 p.m.), Monday, finals, 3:37 p.m., FOX Sports.
Track: Lucas Oil Raceway.
Last year: Morgan Lucas took first in one of just seven events he ran in 2015.
Last race: Brittany Force held off defending world champion Antron Brown in top fuel on Aug. 21 in Minnesota.
Fast facts: Indianapolis will be the last race of the regular season. The Countdown to the Championship starts next week outside of Charlotte. ... John Force has won four Funny Car events at Lucas Oil Raceway, one shy of Ed McCulloch's record. But Force last won at the track in 2002. ... Brown remains first in the standings, 157 points ahead of Doug Kalitta.
Next race: Ninth Annual Carolina Nationals, Sept. 16-18, zMax Dragway, Concord, North Carolina.
---
OTHER RACES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS: Friday-Saturday, Outlaw Energy Showdown, Skagit Speedway, Alger, Washington.
