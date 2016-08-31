Sports

August 31, 2016 8:21 PM

Man gets 35 years for fatal shooting at Durango motel

A former Fort Lewis College football player who shot two people, killing one, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

DURANGO, Colo.

The Durango Herald reports (http://goo.gl/BUXVXI ) 23-year-old Tyree Ogsbury-Jones was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to second-degree murder and felony burglary.

Prosecutors say he and Aaron Williams, also a former FLC football player, broke into a condominium at the Iron Horse Inn in March 2015. Once inside, Ogsbury-Jones shot Keith Moore and Daniel Johnson.

Moore survived, but Johnson died at a hospital.

A dispute over marijuana plants was said to be the cause of the shooting, but Ogsbury-Jones' defense points to substance abuse and anxiety as contributing factors.

Williams was sentenced to 13 years in prison earlier this year for his role in the shooting and burglary.

