Social media gives NBA player an assist with lost puppy

Sacramento, Calif.
An NBA player took to Twitter this week to ask the public for help finding his lost puppy, a male blue Frenchie with a red collar.
Ben McLemore’s puppy, named Rolex, went missing Monday in Fair Oaks, so the Sacramento Kings shooting guard tweeted for an assist. His first plea for help finding Rolex was retweeted 394 times.
On Wednesday, he thanked Mat Davis (@matdavis916 ) for leading him to the 10-month-old dog, and a resident named “Jon” for caring for Rolex. Here are his tweets for a look at how it all went down.
Twitter fam- MY PUPPY is LOST in FAIR OAKS. Rolex is a male blue Frenchie w a red collar. If you see him PLEASE tweet me. REWARD if found!!— Ben McLemore (@BenMcLemore) August 30, 2016
My puppy is lost. Info in previous tweet. Answers to the name Rolex. Keep your eyes open please.. Thanks guys pic.twitter.com/1spUmZheDc— Ben McLemore (@BenMcLemore) August 30, 2016
Rolex is still missing.Please tweet if you have any information or have seen my pup!! He is bigger now than in pic. pic.twitter.com/fS3WD9T8ba— Ben McLemore (@BenMcLemore) August 30, 2016
Sac fans I can't thank y'all enough for all the continued effort and support in looking for my pup. Happy to say I am reunited with Rolex!!— Ben McLemore (@BenMcLemore) September 1, 2016
Sac fans I can't thank y'all enough for all the continued effort and support in looking for my pup. Happy to say I am reunited with Rolex!!— Ben McLemore (@BenMcLemore) September 1, 2016
Special thank you to @matdavis916 for leading me to find him, and Jon who cared after Rolex until we picked him up. pic.twitter.com/nVPsiMzvqV— Ben McLemore (@BenMcLemore) September 1, 2016
This is social media utilization at its finest!! Power of the Internet is amazing. #MyPupIsSafeAndSound #LoveMyFans #FrenchieNation— Ben McLemore (@BenMcLemore) September 1, 2016
Comments