September 1, 2016 10:42 PM

Yelich, Marlins stop 5-game losing streak, beat Mets

Christian Yelich showed off his bat, legs and glove, capped by hitting a three-run homer that helped the Miami Marlins beat shaky Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets 6-4 on Thursday night to end their season-worst five-game losing streak.

By BEN WALKER AP Baseball Writer
NEW YORK

Yelich homered and singled twice, drove in four runs and stole two bases. He also made a dashing, diving catch in center field with the bases loaded and two outs — that made up for him later dropping a routine fly for an error.

Jose Urena (3-5) outpitched deGrom (7-8) as Miami averted a four-game sweep. Down 6-1, the Mets made it close, boosted by pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera's two-run homer in the ninth off Fernando Rodney.

The Mets fell two games behind idle St. Louis for the second wild-card spot, with the Marlins another game back. Earlier in the day, New York second baseman Neil Walker said he needed season-ending surgery for a herniated disk.

