Cincinnati scores 22 points in 2nd half, tops UT Martin 28-7

Hayden Moore threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, Mike Boone ran for a score and Cincinnati beat UT Martin 28-7 on Thursday night.
Cincinnati scored on a 3-yard pass from Moore to Nate Cole with 19 seconds left in the first half to pull to 7-6. Josh Pasley, who missed a 24-yard field goal earlier, missed the extra point.
Kahlil Lewis added a 3-yard TD catch late in the third and a successful two-point conversion made it 14-7. Boone's TD capped an 11-play drive and Tyrell Gilbert intercepted Gunnar Holcombe and returned it 58 yards to cap the scoring.
Tion Green ran for 97 yards for Cincinnati (1-0).
Jaimiee Bowe rushed for 102 yards for UT Martin (0-1). Holcombe threw for 146 yards but was intercepted twice.
Holcombe, a transfer from Marshall, led UT Martin on a 14-play, 75-yard season-opening drive. It ended in a 7-yard TD catch by Caylon Weathers for a 7-0 lead.
The Skyhawks are 1-21 all-time against FBS teams. The lone win was a 20-17 victory over Memphis on September 1, 2012.
