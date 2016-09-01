Alderson-Broaddus tops Robert Morris 14-7 in season opener

Dakota Bruggeman threw two touchdowns as Division II Alderson-Broaddus beat Robert Morris 14-7 in a season opener on Thursday night.
Bruggeman was 12 of 24 for 129 yards passing for the Battlers. Scoring throws went to Edwin Velasquez and Brandon Jones, who also had 116 yards rushing. Amaan Bridgett ran for 60 yards.
Dante Satcher scored on a 99-yard return of the opening kickoff to give the Colonials an early 7-0 lead.
Bruggeman threw a 12-yard touchdown to Velasquez to even the score with 6:34 to go in the first quarter. The Battlers' Brooks Arthur intercepted a Luke Brumbaugh pass and three plays later Bruggeman connected with Jones from 17 yards to make it 14-7 with seven seconds left in the quarter.
Neither team scored in the remaining three quarters.
Freshman Andrew Romanchak played most of the game for Robert Morris and finished with 121 yards passing and one interception.
