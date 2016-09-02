Friday Night Lights, 9/2

Bald Eagle Area's Hunter Hockenberry dives through a group of Philipsburg-Osceola defenders for a touchdown during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Philipsburg-Osceola's Josh Bryan tries to stop Bald Eagle Area's Kael Gardner as he runs with the ball during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Daniel Slogosky runs down the field for the ball from Bald Eagle Area's Ryan Bicke during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Bald Eagle Area's Hunter Hockenberry fights through agroup of Philipsburg-Osceola defenders during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Bald Eagle Area's Hunter Weston blocks Philipsburg-Osceola's Jordan Smith during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Bald Eagle Area's Gage McClenahan intercepts a pass meant for Philipsburg-Osceola's TJ Thompson during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Matt Johnson tries to stop Bald Eagle Area's Gage McClenahan during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Bald Eagle Area's Andrew Dubbs runs down the field with the ball from Philipsburg-Osceola defenders during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Matt Johnson runs down the field with the ball from Bald Eagle Area defenders during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Noah Jeffries makes a catch between Bald Eagle Area defenders Nick Turner and Derek Henry during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
Bald Eagle Area's Kurt Hall blocks Philipsburg-Osceola's Bradley Dunkel during the Friday, September 2, 2016 game.
The Philipsburg-Osceola band performs before the football game against Bald Eagle Area on Friday, September 2, 2016.
