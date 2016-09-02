Moore scores 27, leads Minnesota over Washington 75-69

Maya Moore scored 27 points, Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 17 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx held on to beat the Washington Mystics 75-69 on Friday night.
Western Conference-leading Minnesota (23-5) has won 10 of its last 12 games and eight straight at home.
Tayler Hill had 15 points, and Leilani Mitchell 13 for the Mystics (10-17). They have lost two straight and nine of 10.
Moore was 7 of 17 from the floor and made 12 of 13 free throws. She has scored 20 or more points 13 times this season.
Washington used an 18-6 run between the third and fourth quarters to tie it at 55 with eight minutes left. Hill split a pair of free throws to pull the Mystics to 63-61 with two minutes left. Moore stumbled to one knee, but pulled up and made a one-footed jumper at the top of the key to stretch the Lynx's lead to 68-63 with 44.7 remaining.
