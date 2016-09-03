Diamondbacks start strong, flop late in 14-7 loss to Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks got the start they wanted but not the finish they needed.
Robbie Ray was nearly unhittable for four innings before faltering badly, and a late collapse by the bullpen left the Diamondbacks with a 14-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
Nick Hundley hit a grand slam and pinch-hitter Daniel Descalso also homered in a seven-run eighth for Colorado.
A.J. Pollock homered for Arizona, which couldn't hold an early lead.
Ray yielded just one hit through four innings but fell apart in the fifth. Colorado scored six runs — five earned — on seven hits before he left with one out.
"I only had 44 pitches in four innings. I was feeling good," Ray said. "Things didn't work out."
The left-hander was sharp early, allowing just a two-out single in the fourth to Carlos Gonzalez before the fifth-inning collapse.
"He just couldn't put pitches together," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "He had two-strike counts and a couple of 0-2 counts and gave up some pretty well-hit balls. There were a couple of bloopers, which happens here."
Nolan Arenado and Gonzalez each had two hits for the Rockies.
The game was tied at 7 with two outs in the eighth when Enrique Burgos (1-2) hit Charlie Blackmon with a pitch to start Colorado's rally. Arenado's single two batters later put the Rockies ahead and, after two walks, Hundley hit his ninth homer and first career slam off Silvino Bracho.
Descalso followed with the third pinch-hit homer of his career to cap the outburst.
"It got out of hand," Hale said. "There was a chance we could get out of the eighth before the two home runs and score in the ninth. It just didn't happen."
Carlos Estevez (3-7) worked a perfect inning for the win.
Four hits and a throwing error by Colorado starter Jorge De La Rosa helped Arizona put up four runs in the fourth to give Ray a 5-0 lead.
De La Rosa allowed five runs, none earned, in five innings.
Pollock's two-run shot off Jordan Lyles, his first homer of the season, gave the Diamondbacks a 7-6 lead in the sixth, but Colorado tied it on David Dahl's single in the bottom half.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Diamondbacks: LHP Andrew Chafin (shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Reno. ... RHP Rubby De La Rosa (elbow inflammation) pitched one inning for Class A Visalia on Thursday. It was his first game action since May 25 with Arizona.
Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (back) and reliever Justin Miller (oblique strain) were activated from the 15-day disabled list. Colorado also reinstated Descalso from the paternity list.
PURE GOLD
Paul Goldschmidt doubled and extended his streak of reaching base against the Rockies to 49 games. It is the longest ever against Colorado.
EXPANDED ROSTERS
The Rockies recalled long reliever and spot starter Christian Bergman from Triple-A Albuquerque. Bergman was optioned down on Aug. 20.
Colorado also beefed up its roster by recalling catcher Tom Murphy and outfielder Raimel Tapia from Albuquerque. Tapia made his major league debut with a pinch-hit, infield single in the sixth.
The Diamondbacks recalled outfielder Socrates Brito from Triple-A Reno.
UP NEXT
Diamondbacks RHP Braden Shipley (2-3, 4.75 ERA) faces Chatwood (10-8, 3.78) on Saturday.
