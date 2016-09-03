Sports

September 3, 2016 12:21 PM

Gesink wins grueling 14th Vuelta stage, Quintana holds lead

Robert Gesink of the Netherlands won the Spanish Vuelta's grueling 14th stage in the French Pyrenees on Saturday, while Nairo Quintana maintained his lead over Chris Froome.

GOURETTE, France

Quintana attacked Froome six times on the last of four mountain ascents, but the Tour de France winner responded each time to stay within a minute of the Colombian climber entering the race's final week.

Gesink, riding for Lotto NL-Jumbo, surged ahead of two rivals to win the 196-kilometer (122-mile) route finishing at the Col d'Aubisque category-one summit after nearly six hours.

The race continues on the Spanish side of the Pyrenees on Sunday, with a 118.5-kilometer (74-mile) route from Sabinanigo to a category-one finish at Sallent de Gallego.

