Bowlsby keeping quiet on Big 12 expansion

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby says he is confident the conference's university presidents will make progress on their exploration of expansion by the time they meet in mid-October.
But Bowlsby, speaking before the game between No. 3 Oklahoma and No. 15 Houston at NRG Stadium, had little to say about where the Big 12 stands as it considers adding schools to the 10-team league. Houston is among the schools being considered by the Big 12.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation told the AP on Friday the Big 12 had narrowed its candidates to 11 and meetings with those schools would being next week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the conference is not making its work on expansion public.
Bowlsby would not confirm those meetings.
