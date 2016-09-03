Sports

Joe Nathan returns to Giants nearly 13 years after trade

Nearly 13 years after he was traded away, Joe Nathan is back with the Giants.

San Francisco promoted the 41-year-old right-hander from Double-A Richmond before Saturday's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Nathan was a sixth-round pick of the Giants in 1995 and began his career as a starter before moving to the bullpen. But after struggling in the 2003 playoffs, Nathan was dealt along with left-hander Francisco Liriano to Minnesota for catcher A.J. Pierzynski.

It turned out to a one-sided deal, as Nathan became one of the top closers in the game with 377 saves and six All-Star selections with Minnesota, Texas and Detroit. But he has appeared in only four major league games the past two seasons after a second Tommy John surgery.

Manager Bruce Bochy says the playoff contenders plan to use Nathan in the sixth and seventh innings.

