Broncos cut QB Mark Sanchez

Mark Sanchez, Denver's biggest offseason acquisition, didn't make the roster, saving the Broncos $3.5 million and a seventh-round draft pick.
General manager John Elway acquired Sanchez from the Philadelphia Eagles after Peyton Manning retired in March and Brock Osweiler bolted to Houston in free agency two days later. Sanchez, however, was beaten out by second-year pro Trevor Siemian, a seventh-round pick in 2015 from Northwestern.
The backup is rookie Paxton Lynch, a first-round pick who will get plenty of work at practice as he continues adjusting from the spread offense he operated at Memphis to coach Gary Kubiak's West Coast offense.
The Broncos open the season Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, whom they beat in Super Bowl 50.
