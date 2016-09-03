Vikings cut draft picks Beavers, Bohringer, Weatherly

The Minnesota Vikings have let go of three of their eight draft picks, waiving guard Willie Beavers, wide receiver Moritz Bohringer and defensive end Stephen Weatherly in the process of setting the roster for the regular season.
Quarterbacks Joel Stave and Brad Sorensen were among the 20 players cut Saturday by the Vikings, who also sent their 2017 first-round draft pick and a 2018 fourth-round selection to the Philadelphia Eagles for Sam Bradford . With Teddy Bridgewater (knee) on injured reserve and Taylor Heinicke (foot) on the non-football injury list, the Vikings have only two quarterbacks for now with Shaun Hill and Bradford.
Beavers was taken in the fourth round out of Western Michigan. Bohringer became the first player in NFL history drafted straight from Europe. Weatherly was a seventh-round pick via Vanderbilt. But the Vikings are built to contend for a Super Bowl this season, leaving less room for rookies. They're all strong candidates for the 10-player practice squad that can be established Sunday.
Defensive tackle Kenrick Ellis, a vested veteran, was released. Waived in addition to Beavers, Bohringer and Weatherly were the following players: tackle Carter Bykowski, guard Isame Faciane, wide receiver Isaac Fruechte, running backs C.J. Ham and Jhurell Pressley, fullback Blake Renaud, tight end Kyle Carter, defensive ends Zach Moore and Denzell Perine, defensive tackles Toby Johnson and Travis Raciti, linebackers Jake Ganus and Brandon Watts, and cornerback Tre Roberson.
Safety Michael Griffin (back) and cornerback Jabari Price (knee) were placed on injured reserve to reach the 53-man limit. Griffin was signed to compete for the starting spot opposite Harrison Smith, but incumbent Andrew Sendejo has kept that job for now. The Vikings kept six cornerbacks, leaving little room for Price.
The offensive line will look a lot different than last season. Behind starters Matt Kalil, Alex Boone, Joe Berger, Brandon Fusco and Andre Smith, the Vikings kept backup tackles T.J. Clemmings and Jeremiah Sirles, backup guard Zac Kerin and backup center Nick Easton.
