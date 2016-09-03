Penn State football beats Kent State 33-13

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley hands off to running back Saquon Barkley during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton gets a catch for a touchdown during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall runs down the field with the ball past a Kent State defender during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesick reaches for the ball but misses the catch during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13 over Kent State.
Penn State football coach James Franklin watches his team play during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game against Kent State in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13 over Kent State.
Penn State defensive end Evan Schwan and Garrett Sickles both walk off the field with injuries during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
The Penn State offensive line celebrates a play during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Dan Rogers plays corn hole before the Penn State football game against Kent State on Saturday, September 3, 2016. Rogers is a Penn State alum who met his wife sleeping out waiting to buy Penn State football tickets 25 years ago.
Former Penn State quarterback and current Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg takes a selfie with Alyson Bogart before the Saturday, September 3, 2016 Penn State football season opener against Kent State. Bogart was excited to get the photo with Hackenberg as she celebrated her birthday at the game.
Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels and Antoine White stop Kent State's Mylik Mitchell during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State kicker Tyler Davis kicks for a field goal during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State safety Marcus Allen trips up Kent State's Justin Rankin during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13 over Kent State.
A Kent State defender tries to stop Penn State running back Miles Sanders as he returns a kick off during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley high fives with Kent State players after the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Kent State's Demetrius Monday breaks up a pass intended for Penn State cornerback Jordan Smith during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State starting quarterback Trace McSorley has his game face on as he arrives at Beaver Stadium for the Saturday, September 3, 2016 season opener against Kent State.
Penn State's Blake Gillikin punts during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a catch and runs it in for a touchdown during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels stops Kent State's Nick Holley during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State guard Brian Gaia lines up for a play during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Kent State's Justin Agner gets a face mask penalty as he tried to run past Penn State's Marcus Allen during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Students sing along to "Sweet Caroline" during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 football season opener against Kent State.
The student section celebrates the Penn State football 33-13 win over Kent State in the season opener on Saturday, September 3, 2016.
Tessa Mitsakos, 9 months, hangs out with her family before the Penn State football game against Kent State on Saturday, September 3, 2016.
Kent State's Paul Haynes and Penn State coach James Franklin shake hands after the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Joe Desmond, or Tuxedo Joe, walks around Beaver Stadium before the Penn State football game against Kent State on Saturday, September 3, 2016.
Fans get wanded to enter Beaver Stadium for the Saturday, September 3, 2016 Penn State football season opener against Kent State.
The Penn State cheerleaders make a pyramid for the Nittany Lion during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 football season opener against Kent State.
Penn State football coach James Franklin hugs recruits as he arrives at Beaver Stadium for the Saturday, September 3, 2016 season opener against Kent State.
Penn State cornerback Grant Haley stops Kent State's Justin Rankin during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State cornerback John Reid runs down the field with the ball during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to quarterback Trace McSorley during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye intercepts the ball and runs it in for a touchdown during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs down the field with the ball from Kent State's Terence Waugh during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White and Garrett Sickles tackle Kent State's Justin Agner during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Kent State's Jauntez McRae tries to stop Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
The Penn State student section cheers for Tyler Davis' field goal during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller tackles Kent State's Justin Agner during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller pushes around a Kent State defender during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State defensive end Evan Schwan cuts around a Kent State defender during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks for an open teammate to pass to during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State line backer Brandon Bell makes an interception during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins makes a catch around Kent State's Darryl Marshall during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
Penn State's Joey Julius kicks off during the Saturday, September 3, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions got the first win of the season, 33-13, over Kent State.
