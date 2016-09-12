Campus Corner: State College grad Taylor Leath earns ACC women’s volleyball honors

Taylor Leath, a State College graduate, is second on the North Carolina women’s volleyball team in kills with 69.
Leath was named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday after her standout play against No. 2 Wisconsin and No. 5 Minnesota at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge last week.
Leath finished with 23 kills and 19 digs in the team’s five-set win over Wisconsin on Friday. It was the first win over an opponent ranked in the top-2 in the country in program history. Leath’s 23 kills were the most by a North Carolina player since 2011. She had 13 kills in a loss to Minnesota on Saturday.
She also has four aces, 58 digs and 12 blocks.
The Tar Heels are 6-1, including a win over Penn State.
Volleyball
Suzanne Horner (State College, Iowa State) has seven kills, three assists, 45 digs and three blocks. Iowa State is 6-2.
Emma Weakland (State College, Winthrop) has 17 kills, an assist, four digs and a block. Winthrop is 5-5.
Christine Irwin (State College, Juniata) has 30 kills, two assists, seven aces, 24 digs and three blocks. Juniata is 6-1.
Tara Neidigh (State College, Juniata) has one dig.
Kayla Bracken (Penns Valley, Delaware Valley) has 41 kills, four assists, nine aces, 44 digs and seven blocks. Delaware Valley is 2-6.
Football
Nick Gray (Philipsburg-Osceola, Juniata) has three solo tackles and one assist and one-half tackle for a loss of a yard. Juniata is 2-0 after beating Dickinson 42-21 last Saturday.
Austin Peck (State College, Juniata) is on the roster as an offensive lineman.
Kyle Martell (P-O, Juniata) is listed as an offensive lineman.
Jason Jones (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) is on the roster as a sophomore quarterback.
Jake Anderson (P-O, Juniata) is a freshman defensive back.
Curtis Matsko (P-O, Shippensburg) has one assisted tackle. Shippensburg is 0-2.
Jordan Good (State College, Shippensburg) is listed as an offensive lineman.
Alec Aspray (Sate College, Shippensburg) is on the roster as a defensive lineman.
Aaron Boumerhi (P-O, Temple) is on the roster as a placekicker. Temple is 1-1 and plays at Penn State on Saturday.
Cameron Tobias (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) is a redshirt sophomore quarterback.
Jamal Albro (State College, Lock Haven) is a junior defensive end.
Pat Irwin (State College, Stony Brook) was 0 for 3 with an interception against Temple. Stony Brook is 1-1.
Jon Seighman (State College, Lehigh) has two solo tackles this season. Lehigh is 0-2.
Mark Weakland (State College, Citadel) is a freshman offensive lineman. The Bulldogs are 2-0.
Doug Swoboda (State College, St. Francis) is a freshman offensive lineman. St. Francis is 0-2.
Cole Long (BEA, Waynesburg) is a wide receiver. Waynesburg is 0-2.
Taylor Collison (Penns Valley, Franklin & Marshall) has one solo tackle. F&M Is 1-1 after losing to Muhlenberg 35-19 last Saturday.
Ben Alexander (Penns Valley, Liberty) is listed as freshman safety. Liberty is 1-1.
Chase Collison (Penns Valley, Westminster) is a freshman fullback. Westminster is 2-0.
Charles Ross (St. Joseph’s, Allegheny) is a freshman wide receiver. Allegheny is 0-2.
Soccer
Devin Kos (Bellefonte, Juniata) has played in four games and taken three shots. Juniata is 2-2.
Taylor Golemboski (P-O, Juniata) has played in one game. Juniata is 1-4.
Kristin Buchanan (Bellefonte, Indiana (Pa.)) has played in one game. IUP is 3-1.
Mac Schailey (State College, Widener) has played in four games and taken four shots. Widener is 1-3.
Haley Crawford (State College, James Madison) has two goals and two assists in eight starts. James Madison is 2-6.
Lauren Anderson (State College, Misericordia) has played in two games this season. Misericordia is 5-0.
Field hockey
Kayla Klaus (State College, Slippery Rock) has played in one game. Slippery Rock is 2-2.
Lauren Bonness (State College, Michigan State) has played in all six games and has one assist. Michigan State is 4-2.
Aiko Dzikowski (State College, Smith) has no stats in three games. Smith is 1-3.
Paige Meily (State College, Penn) has three assists. Penn is 3-1.
Cross country
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) was 52nd in 22:53.4 in the four-mile collegiate race at the Detroit Titan Invitational.
Eric Heatwole (State College, Bloomsburg) placed second in the Flatlander Invitational against Mansfield in 12:42. Bloomsburg took the top five places to win 15-48.
Zach Moody (BEA, Misericordia) placed 16th in 29:05 at the Lebanon Valley Dutchmen Invitational.
Emma Federinko (Penns Valley, Misericordia) ran a 20:24 to place eighth in the Lebanon Valley Dutchmen Invitational.
If you have a son or daughter playing intercollegiate sports and wish them to be included in Campus Corner, send the information to cdtscores@centredaily.com.
