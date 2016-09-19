Campus Corner: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Nick Gray comes up big in Juniata’s football victory

The Juniata football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2013 and Philipsburg-Osceola grad Nick Gray is contributing to the success of the Eagles.
He shared a sack of Gettysburgs quarterback for a loss of three yards in the fourth quarter of Saturdays 41-35 win over Gettysburg. The Bullets had reached the Juniata 35 on third down, but were forced to punt the ball away after the sack.
Gray has a pair of solo tackles and an assist, one tackle for loss of four yards and the half of a sack.
Juniata hosts Franklin & Marshall on Saturday.
Football
Curtis Matsko (Philipsburg-Osceola, Shippensburg) has one solo tackle. Shippensburg is 2-1.
Cameron Tobias (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) has completed four of five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. Lock Haven fell to Slippery Rock 59-23 on Saturday.
Kashim Buey (State College, Lock Haven) caught a four-yard touchdown pass from Tobias against Slippery Rock, his only reception of the year. Lock Haven is 0-3.
Pat Irwin (State College, Stony Brook) has carried the ball five times for 16 yards and is 0 for 3 passing with an interception. Stony Brook is 2-1 after a 42-14 win over Richmond on Saturday.
Taylor Collison (Penns Valley, Franklin & Marshall) has carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and has one reception for seven yards. He also has four tackles. F&M beat Ursinus 34-12 Saturday to improve to 2-1.
Jon Seighman (State College, Lehigh) has two solo tackles for the Mountain Hawks, who beat Penn 49-28 Saturday for their first win of the season against two losses.
Soccer
Devin Kos (Bellefonte, Juniata) has started all six games. Juniata is 3-2-1.
Taylor Golemboski (P-O, Juniata) has scored one goal. Juniata is 1-6.
Kristin Buchanan (Bellefonte, Indiana (Pa.)) has played in one game. IUP is 3-2.
Mac Schailey (State College, Widener) has played in five games and has taken four shots. Widener is 1-4-1.
Kyle Moerschbacher (State College, Saint Francis) has earned two starts and played in seven games, taking two shots. Saint Francis is 5-3.
Haley Crawford (State College, James Madison) has two goals and four assists for eight points. James Madison is 3-6.
Lauren Anderson (State College, Misericordia) has played 14 minutes to date. Misericordia is 5-1.
Volleyball
Taylor Leath (State College, North Carolina) has 102 kills, five aces, 10 digs and five assists to help the Tar Heels to an 8-2 start.
Suzanne Horner (State College, Iowa State) has 10 kills, 274 assists, one ace, 58 digs and seven blocks. Iowa State is 7-4.
Emma Weakland (State College, Winthrop) has 19 kills, an assist, four digs and two blocks. Winthrop is 6-5.
Christine Irwin (State College, Juniata) has 37 kills, two assists, eight aces, 26 digs and four blocks. Juniata is 6-4.
Tara Neidigh (State College, Juniata) has a kill and two digs.
Kayla Bracken (Penns Valley, Delaware Valley) has 43 kills, four assists, 12 aces, 46 digs and eight blocks. Delaware Valley is 2-7.
Field hockey
Kayla Klaus (State College, Slippery Rock) has scored one goal. Slippery Rock is 3-3.
Lauren Bonness (State College, Michigan State) has an assist. Michigan State is 4-2.
Aiko Dzikowski (State College, Smith) has played in three games. Smith is 3-3.
Paige Meily (State College, Penn) has three assists for the Quakers, who are 4-1.
Cross country
Eric Heatwole (State College, Bloomsburg) placed 21st in the D-II Challenge at Kutztown with a time of 27:01.3.
Emma Federinko (Penns Valley, Misericordia) placed sixth in the Cougar Classic, which was won by Misericordia for the third straight year. Misericordia runners placed second through sixth in the win.
Comments