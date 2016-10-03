Campus Corner: State College’s Allie Baney earns scholar award

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has named Allie Baney as an All-American Scholar Athlete.
Baney, a State College graduate who plays for Juniata, hit .307 last year with 20 runs scored, 31 hits, three doubles, two triples, a homer and eight RBIs.
To be selected as an All-American Scholar Athlete, a player must have a GPA of 3.50 or higher. Baney is majoring in sports management.
Football
Nick Gray (Philipsburg-Osceola, Juniata) has seven solo tackles and seven assists, one-half sack for minus-three yards and one tackle for loss for minus-four yards. Juniata is 3-2 after losing to Johns Hopkins 52-17 on Saturday.
Curtis Matsko (P-O, Shippensburg) has one solo tackle for the Raiders, but has played in all five games. Shippensburg is 4-1 after beating Lock Haven 38-16 on Saturday.
Cameron Tobias (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) has completed five of six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown for Lock Haven, which is 0-5 after losing to Shippensburg on Saturday.
Kashim Buey (State College native, Lock Haven) has caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also has four solo tackles and one assist.
Pat Irwin (State College, Stony Brook) has carried seven times for 22 yards and is 0 for 3 with an interception passing. Stony Brook is 2-2.
Taylor Collison (Penns Valley, Franklin & Marshall) has nine carries for 35 yards and one pass reception for four yards. He also has four solo tackles. F&M beat Dickinson 20-10 on Saturday to win the Conestoga Wagon Trophy. F&M is off to a 4-1 start.
Jon Seighman (State College, Lehigh) has two solo tackles while playing in five games. Lehigh beat Penn 65-35 to raise its record to 3-2.
Soccer
Devin Kos (Bellefonte, Juniata) has scored one goal. Juniata is 3-4-3.
Taylor Golemboski (P-O, Juniata) has an assist in 11 games. Juniata is 3-8.
Kristin Buchanan (Bellefonte, Indiana (Pa.)) has played in two games. IUP is 6-5.
Haley Crawford (State College, James Madison) has three goals and five assists for 11 points. James Madison is 5-8.
Lauren Anderson (State College, Misericordia) has played in four games. Misericordia is 8-2.
Jordyn Powell (P-O, Misericordia) has played in two games.
Kyle Moerschbacher (State College, St. Francis) has two shots on goal. St. Francis is 6-4.
Volleyball
Taylor Leath (State College, North Carolina) has 151 kills, eight assists, seven aces, 133 digs and 25 blocks. North Carolina is 12-2.
Suzanne Horner (State College, Iowa State) has 275 assists, second most on the team, 10 kills, two aces and four digs. Iowa State is 8-6.
Emma Weakland (State College, Winthrop) has 62 kills, an assist, 10 digs and 16 blocks. Winthrop is 8-10.
Christine Irwin (State College, Juniata) has 47 kills, two assists, eight aces, 34 digs and five blocks. Juniata is 11-5.
Tara Neidigh (State College, Juniata) has a kill and two digs.
Kayla Bracken (Penns Valley, Delaware Valley) has 60 kills, six assists, 13 aces, 56 digs and 10 blocks. Delaware Valley is 3-10.
Field hockey
Lauren Bonness (State College, Michigan State) has one assist. Michigan State is 5-6.
Aiko Dzikowski (State College, Smith) has played in four games. Smith is 6-4.
Paige Meily (State College, Penn) has three assists. Penn is 6-3.
Cross country
Emma Federinko (Penns Valley, Misericordia) finished 43rd in a time of 23:57 in the Mike Woods Invitational at Geneseo, N.Y., where Misericordia placed sixth.
Alyssa Limbaugh (Penns Valley, Moravian) finished 259th in the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University with a time of 24:46. Moravian finished 21st.
Zach Moody (Bald Eagle Area, Misericordia) was 82nd in 27:34 at the Mike Woods Invitational. Misericordia finished ninth.
