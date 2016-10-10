Campus Corner: Philipsburg-Osceola’s Aaron Boumerhi sees kicking action in Temple loss

The plan was for Philipsburg-Osceola’s Aaron Boumerhi to redshirt as a freshman walk-on at Temple this year.
The plan got scrapped when regular kicker Austin Jones tore his ACL on a kickoff return in a 35-27 loss to Memphis last Thursday night. Boumerhi stepped up and kicked an extra point following Temple’s last touchdown with 3:49 to go.
Temple is now 3-3.
FOOTBALL
Nick Gray (P-O, Juniata) was idle last weekend.
Curtis Matsko (P-O, Shippensburg) has one solo tackle while playing in all six games. Shippensburg lost to West Chester Saturday by a score of 31-15 to fall to 4-2.
Cameron Tobias (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) was 0 for 3 in passing against Cheyney Saturday but is 5 for 9 overall for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Kasin Buey (State College native, Lock Haven) caught six passes for 97 yards and a touchdown in the win over Cheyney. He has caught 10 passes for 149 yards and two scores this season. He also has three solo tackles and an assist. Lock Haven beat Cheyney, 51-12 and is now 1-5.
Pat Irwin (State College, Stony Brook) has carried seven times for 22 yards and is 0 for 3 with an interception in passing. Stony Brook beat Towson, 27-20, to improve to 3-2.
Taylor Collison (Penns Valley, F&M) was idle last weekend.
Jon Seighman (State College, Lehigh) has two solo tackles and has played all six games. Lehigh beat Colgate, 45-31 to raise its record to 4-2.
Chase Collison (Penns Valley, Westminster) scored on a 3-yard reception in the Titans’ 37-27 win over Saint Vincent. It was Collison’s first of the year.
SOCCER
Devin Kos (Bellefonte, Juniata) has three goals. Juniata is 4-5-3.
Taylor Golemboski (P-O, Juniata) has one goal. Juniata is 3-10.
Kristin Buchanan (Bellefonte, IUP) has played in two games. IUP is 7-5.
Haley Crawford (State College, James Madison) has scored three goals and has five assists. JMU is 6-8.
Lauren Anderson (State College, Misericordia) has played in five games. Misericordia is 9-3.
Jordyn Powell (P-O, Misericordia) has a goal in three games.
Kyle Moerschbacher (State College, St. Francis) has played in seven games and taken two shots. St. Francis is 8-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Taylor Leath (State College, North Carolina) has recorded 167 kills, nine assists, seven aces, 148 digs and 29 blocks. North Carolina is 14-2.
Suzanne Horner (State College, Iowa State) has 10 kills, 300 assists, five aces, 71 digs and seven blocks. Iowa State is 8-8.
Emma Weakland (State College, Winthrop) has 62 kills, an assist, 10 digs and 16 blocks. Winthrop is 8-10.
Christine Irwin (State College, Juniata) has 47 kills, two assists, eight aces, 34 digs and five blocks. Juniata is 15-5.
Tara Neideigh (State College, Juniata) has a kill and two digs.
Kayla Bracken (Penns Valley, Delaware Valley) has 66 kills, eight assists, 14 aces, 70 digs and 10 blocks. Delaware Valley is 3-12.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lauren Bonness (State College, Michigan State) has an assist. Michigan State is 5-8.
Aiko Dzikowski (State College, Smith) has played in nine games. Smith is 7-6.
Paige Meily (State College, Penn) has three assists. Penn is 7-3.
CROSS COUNTRY
Eric Heatwole (State College, Bloomsburg) was third in the Husky Invitational in 28:70.
Emma Federinko (Penns Valley, Misericordia) ran a 24:13 to place 50th in the DeSales Invitational. Misericordia place fifth among 35 teams.
Zach Moody (BEA, Misericordia) was 72nd in :27.54 at DeSales as Misericordia took eighth.
SWIMMING
Alex Hillsley (State College, Delaware) won the 200 freestyle in 1:43.13, the 200 backstroke in 1:53.59, the 200 IM in 1:54.33 and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay in 3:09.52 as Delaware beat Georgetown, 177-121.
