Haley Crawford lands honors with James Madison soccer

Freshman Haley Crawford is off to a strong start to her college career.
The State College graduate was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week on Monday. She scored one goal and assisted on two others in the James Madison women’s soccer team’s 4-1 win against the College of Charleston, and posted a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington.
Crawford is the Dukes’ second-leading scorer with 18 points on five goals and a team-high eight assists. She has taken 31 shots. James Madison is 8-8, tied for first in the CAA at 5-2 and clinched a berth in the CAA tournament with the weekend wins.
Football
Nick Gray (Philipsburg-Osceola, Juniata) has seven solo tackles and nine assists, 1 1/2 sacks for eight yards and two tackles for loss for nine yards and one pass breakup. Juniata is 4-2 after beating Ursinus 38-27.
Curtis Matsko (P-O, Shippensburg) has two solo tackles and one assist. Shippensburg is 5-2 after beating American International 16-9 Saturday.
Aaron Boumerhi (P-O, Temple) has made all three PAT attempts and is 2 for 2 in field goal tries. Temple is 4-3 after beating UCF 26-25 on an eight-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left, capping a 70-yard drive that began with 32 seconds left.
Cameron Tobias (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) is 5 for 9 in passing for 43 yards and a touchdown.
Kasim Buey (State College native, Lock Haven) has caught 11 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He also has five tackles and an assist. Lock Haven beat Millersville 29-17 to improve to 2-5.
Pat Irwin (State College, Stony Brook) has carried the ball seven times for 22 yards and is 0 for 3 with an interception. Stony Brook beat Rhode Island 14-3 to improve to 4-2.
Taylor Collison (Penns Valley, Franklin & Marshall) has carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards and one reception for four yards. He also has five tackles. F&M beat McDaniel 25-7 to raise its record to 5-1.
Chase Collison (Penns Valley, Westminster) has one catch for three yards and a touchdown. Westminster is 5-1.
Soccer
Devin Kos (Bellefonte, Juniata) has three goals. Juniata is 4-7-3.
Taylor Golemboski (P-O, Juniata) has one goal. Juniata is 4-11.
Lauren Anderson (State College, Misericordia) has played in seven games.
Jordyn Powell (P-O, Misericordia) has a goal and an assist. Misericordia is 11-3.
Kyle Moerschbacher (State College, St. Francis) has taken two shots. St. Francis is 9-5.
Jess Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) has seen 27 minutes of action over four games for the Wolverines (11-3).
Morgan Brooks (Bellefonte, Penn College) has scored three goals and assisted on another for the Wildcats (9-6-1).
Volleyball
Taylor Leath (State College, North Carolina) has 193 kills, 11 assists, nine aces, 176 digs and 32 blocks. No. 8 North Carolina is 16-2.
Suzanne Horner (State College, Iowa State) has 11 kills, 335 kills, seven aces and 178 digs. Iowa State is 10-8.
Emma Weakland (State College, Winthrop) has 91 kills, an assist, 15 digs and 22 blocks. Winthrop is 9-12.
Christine Irwin (State College, Juniata) has 47 kills, two assists, eight aces, 34 digs and five blocks. Juniata is 18-5.
Tara Neideigh (State College, Juniata) has one kill and five digs.
Kayla Bracken (Penns Valley, Delaware Valley) has 78 kills, nine assists, 16 aces, 78 digs and 10 blocks. Delaware Valley is 4-13.
Sydney McNulty (State College, Geneva) has 102 kills, 14 assists, six aces, 42 digs and 17 blocks. Geneva is 18-6.
Field hockey
Lauren Bonness (State College, Michigan State) has one assist and has taken 18 shots in 15 games. The Spartans are 7-8.
Aiko Dzikowski (State College, Smith) has played nine games. Smith is 13-9.
Paige Meily (State College, Penn) has five assists. Penn is 8-3.
Cross country
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) placed seventh with a time of 26 inutes, 30 seconds over 8 kilometers in the Leopard Invitational at Lafayette.
Eli Urban (St. Joseph’s, St. Vincent) finished 33rd in 27:57.2 at the Inter-Regional Rumble at Oberlin College in Ohio. St. Vincent finished fourth out of 11 teams.
Josiah Stickles (Bellefonte, St. Vincent) took 49th in 28:22.8 at Oberlin.
Swimming
Kirsten Hillsley (State College, Duquesne) won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:42.76 in a 184-114 loss to George Mason.
Wrestling
Corey Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) is listed as No. 1 at 184 pounds in Lock Haven’s first depth chart.
