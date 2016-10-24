Crawford earns national women’s soccer honor

A national honor has been awarded to State College graduate Haley Crawford.
Crawford, a freshman soccer player at James Madison University, has been named the NSCAA College Division I player of the week for the week of Oct. 10-16, during which time she helped JMU to a pair of wins with seven points. She had two assists and the final goal in a 4-1 win over the College of Charleston, then had a goal and assist in a 4-0 win over UNC-Wilmington.
She had one assist in a pair of losses by the Dukes (8-10) last weekend and has five goals and nine assists for the season. James Madison meets Charleston again in the first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament on Sunday.
Soccer
Devin Kos (Bellefonte, Juniata) has scored three goals. Juniata is 4-8-3.
Taylor Golemboski (Philipsburg-Osceola, Juniata) has one goal. Juniata is 4-13.
Lauren Anderson (State College, Misericordia) has played in nine games. Misericordia is 13-3.
Jordyn Powell (P-O, Misericordia) has a goal and an assist.
Morgan Brooks (Bellefonte, Penn College) has three goals and one assist for the Wildcats (9-8-1).
Jess Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) has not recorded a point in five games for the Wolverines (12-4).
Football
Nick Gray (Philipsburg-Osceola, Juniata) has eight solo tackles, nine assists, 1 1/2 sacks for minus-eight yards and two tackles for loss for minus-nine yards and also has a pass breakup. Juniata is 4-3 after losing to Muhlenberg 56-17 Saturday.
Curtis Matsko (P-O, Shippensburg) has two solo tackles and two assists plus one-half tackle for loss for minus-two yards and one-half sack for minus-two yards. Shippensburg is 6-2 after beating Millersville 43-9.
Aaron Boumerhi (P-O, Temple) had a big night in Temple’s 46-30 win over South Florida, kicking three field goals and five extra points. The freshman is now 8 for 8 in PATs and 5 for 5 in field goals.
Cameron Tobias (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) is 5 for 9 in passing for 43 yards and a touchdown. Lock Haven lost to Kutztown 35-29 Saturday to drop to 2-6.
Kahsim Buey (State College native, Lock Haven) has 12 catches for 187 yards and two scores and has five solo tackles and an assist.
Taylor Collison (Penns Valley, Franklin & Marshall) has carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards and caught one pass for four yards. F&M beat Moravian 24-17 on Saturday to improve to 6-1.
Jon Seighman (State College, Lehigh) has three tackles. Lehigh is 6-2 after beating Holy Cross 46-14 on Saturday.
Volleyball
Taylor Leath (State College, North Carolina) has 209 kills, 12 assists, 13 aces, 194 digs and 38 blocks. No. 8 North Carolina is 18-2.
Suzanne Horner (State College, Iowa State) has 11 kills, 383 assists, 10 aces, 98 digs and seven blocks. Iowa State is 11-9.
Emma Weakland (State College, Winthrop) has 149 kills, one assist, 25 digs and 28 blocks. Winthrop is 9-16.
Christine Irwin (State College, Juniata) has 47 kills, two assists, eight aces, 34 digs and five blocks. Juniata is 20-6, and No. 10 in the AVCA Division III poll.
Tara Neidigh (State College, Juniata) has a kill and six digs.
Kayla Bracken (Penns Valley, Delaware Valley) has 98 kills, 11 assists, 19 aces, 90 digs and 11 blocks. Delaware Valley is 6-14.
Sydney McNulty (State College, Geneva) has 109 kills, 14 assists, six aces, 45 digs and 17 blocks. Geneva is 18-9.
Field hockey
Aiko Dzikowski (State College, Smith) has played in nine games. Smith is 13-9.
Paige Meily (State College, Penn) has six assists. Penn is 9-5.
Lauren Bonness (State College, Michigan State) has one assist and has played in all 17 games for the Spartans (8-9).
Cross country
Eric Heatwole (State College, Bloomsburg) was 28th in 27:03 as Bloomsburg placed fourth in the PSAC meet.
Baseball
Sam Plafcan (State College, Allegany CC) finished the fall season hitting .440 with three home runs and 12 RBIs.
