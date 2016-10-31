Boumerhi making most of kicking opportunity with Temple

Aaron Boumerhi continues to make the most of his opportunity with the Temple football team.
Boumerhi, a freshman walk-on placekicker from Philipsburg-Osceola, kicked a pair of field goals and four point-after attempts in the Owls’ 34-13 win over Cincinnati on Saturday. The results made him 7 for 7 in field goal attempts and 12 for 12 in PATs since he moved into the starter’s job after an injury to regular kicker Austin Jones.
Temple is now 6-3.
Football
Nick Gray (P-O, Juniata) has nine solo tackles and 1 1/2 sacks for minus-8 yards and two tackles for loss for minus-9 yards. Juniata is 4-4 after losing to McDaniel 20-13 Saturday.
Curtis Matsko (P-O, Shippensburg) has two solo tackles and two assists. Shippensburg is 6-3 after losing to Kutztown, 24-21 Saturday.
Kasim Buey (State College native, Lock Haven) has 14 catches for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Lock Haven is 3-6 after beating Bloomsburg 26-18.
Taylor Collison (Penns Valley, Franklin & Marshall) has 40 yards on 10 carries, and one reception for four yards, as well as nine tackles. F&M beat Susquehanna 20-10 to raise its record to 6-2.
Jon Seighman (State College, Lehigh) has three solo tackles for the Mountain Hawks, who are 7-2 after romping over Fordham 58-37.
Soccer
Devin Kos (Bellefonte, Juniata) finished the season with three goals as Juniata closed at 8-9-3.
Taylor Golemboski (P-O, Juniata) had two assists in Juniata’s 4-14 season.
Haley Crawford (State College, James Madison) has 11 goals and six assists. James Madison is 9-10.
Lauren Anderson (State College, Misericordia) has played in 11 games so far. Misericordia is 15-3.
Jordyn Powell (P-O, Misericordia) has a goal and two assists.
Kyle Moerschbacher (State College, St. Francis) has taken two shots in nine games for the Red Flash (10-5-2).
Morgan Brooks (Bellefonte, Penn College) has four goals and an assist.
Valerie Kubalak (Pens Valley, Penn College) has a goal and an assist.
Caitlin McCarthy (State College, Penn College) has a pair of assists. Penn College is 12-8-1.
Volleyball
Taylor Leath (State College, North Carolina) has 238 kills, 15 assists, 14 aces, 206 digs and 47 blocks. No. 12 North Carolina is 19-3 after seeing its 11-match win streak come to an end over the weekend.
Suzanne Horner (State College, Iowa State) has 12 kills, 408 assists, 10 aces, 105 digs and seven locks. Iowa State is 12-9.
Emma Weakland (State College, Winthrop) has 149 kills, an assist, 25 digs and 28 blocks. Winthrop is 9-16.
Christine Irwin (State College, Juniata) has recorded 47 kills, two assists, eight aces, five blocks and 35 digs. No. 9 Juniata is 22-6.
Kayla Bracken (Penns Valley, Delaware Valley) finished the season with 110 kills, 12 assists, 20 aces, 96 digs and 16 blocks. Delaware Valley finished with a 6-16 record.
Sydney McNulty (State College, Geneva) has 125 kills, 14 assists, six aces, 47 digs and 19 blocks. Geneva is 21-11.
Hannah Park (Bald Eagle Area, Northampton) has 99 digs, 41 aces, six kills and three assists this season as she helped the Spartans (30-1) win their district to qualify for the NJCAA national tournament in Rochester, Minn., for the third time in five years. The tournament starts Nov. 11.
Field hockey
Lauren Bonness (State College, Michigan State) has one assist. Michigan State is 8-11.
Paige Meily (State College, Penn) has seven assists. Penn is 11-5.
Cross country
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) placed 58th in 27 minutes, 3.9 seconds in the Patriot League Championship.
Brian Hackman (St. Joseph’s, St. Francis) finished 30th in 30:17.4 to help the Red Flash take third as a team at the Northeast Conference Championship.
Alyssa Limbaugh (Penns Valley, Moravian) finished 27th at the Landmark Conference Championship in 24:36.04 to help the Greyhounds take second as a team.
Swimming
Seth Erdley (State College, St. Bonaventure) swam in five events in an Atlantic-10 quad meet. He was 12th in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.48 seconds, 16th in the 500 freestyle in 5:11.51, seventh in the 200 backstroke in 2:03.03, eighth in the 200 medley relay in 1:43.31 and ninth in the 400 medley relay in 3:45.40.
