Philipsburg-Osceola’s Aaron Boumerhi had reliable year for Temple football

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Aaron Boumerhi finished his freshman season with the Temple football team by scoring 14 points in the Owls’ 34-26 loss to Wake Forest in the Military Bowl.
The sophomore kicked four field goals and two PATs in the loss as the Owls finished the season with a 10-4 record.
Boumerhi, who didn’t get the starting job until Oct. 6 and played in nine games for the Owls this past season, accounted for 74 points by making 15 of 17 field goals and 29 of 30 PATs.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 2-9 at 174 pounds for the Mountaineers, who are 0-5.
Cory Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) went 4-2 at the Franklin & Marshall Open over the weekend and is now 23-4 at 184 pounds.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) averages 4.9 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. He also averages 1.2 assists. Juniata is 8-5.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) is averaging 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game for the Eagles.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) has 26 rebounds, 15 assists, a blocked shot, four steals and a 12.6 scoring average. Kutztown is 4-12.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) averages 6.7 points per game. He has 33 rebounds, 16 assists, five steals and seven blocked shots. Stony Brook is 9-8.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has 10 rebounds, 12 assists, four seals, two blocks and a 2.4 scoring average. St. Francis is 5-9.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) is averaging 1.7 rebounds and 4.9 points per game. He also has 17 assists, a blocked shot and eight steals. Truman is 12-3.
Jaylyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) has 48 rebounds, three assists, four steals, two blocked shots and an 8.4 scoring average. Lock Haven is 6-6.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) has played in 11 games, averaging 6.7 minutes for the 14-0, top-ranked Huskies. She has 12 rebounds, five assists, four steals and a 1.1 scoring average.
Swimming
Alex Hillsley (State College, Delaware) took third in the 200-yard freestyle, in 1 minute, 44.03 seconds, and in the 100 freestyle in 47.33. He also swam on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team that posted a time of 3:13.28.
Kirsten Hillsley (State College, Duquesne) was 15th in the 50 breaststroke in 35.81 and 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.76 in the Orange Bowl Classic.
Carter Hardy (State College, Emory) was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.77 and sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:00.43 in a 135-127 win over Florida Southern.
