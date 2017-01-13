No. 4 Penn State men’s hockey rolls over Michigan State

Back home and feeling good.
The Penn State men’s hockey team got the offense rolling again Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena, burying Michigan State 5-2.
Chase Berger, Vince Pedrie and David Goodwin each had a goal and an assist for the No. 4 Nittany Lions (15-2-1, 4-1 Big Ten), who drew 6,152 for the program’s 50th consecutive sellout.
Liam Folkes and Andrew Sturtz also scored and Peyton Jones made 22 saves.
Zach Osburn and Joe Cox had the goals for the Spartans (4-14-1, 0-5).
Osburn got the Spartans on the board first on a power play a mere 1:52 into the game, alone on a wing and picking his spot over Jones’ shoulder.
Berger tied the game, deflecting in a bouncing puck from right in front of the net off David Goodwin’s attempt from the blue line four minutes later.
Pedrie put the Nittany Lions up later in the first, firing the puck from the point through a maze of bodies to the top corner of the net.
Folkes scored 3:30 into the second period, somehow finding the far corner of the net shooting from the corner of the ice near goal line. Freshman forward Brett Murray, who just joined the team during winter break, set up the score for his first collegiate point.
While Penn State was on a power play — that didn’t produce any shots and little possession time in the offensive zone — the Spartans pulled within one on a breakaway score for Cox.
Sturtz knocked in a rebound just after a power play expired, finding the net among a pile of bodies in front of the net, with the puck just barely making it across she goal line for his 14th goal of the season.
Goodwin netted his goal later in the third, finding an opening from right along the halfwall.
Notes: The teams finish the two-game series at 7 p.m. Saturday. … Earlier in the day, captain David Goodwin was named one of 15 student-athletes nominated for the Senior CLASS Award, for being a strong student and leader. Last year’s captain, David Glen, won last year.
