Kyle Kanaskie helping Truman State to strong basketball season

The Truman State men’s basketball team is 18-7, thanks in no small part to State College graduate Kyle Kanaskie.
Kanskie has posted a 5.2 scoring average this season off the bench. He also has pulled down 38 rebounds and has 30 assists, 17 steals and a blocked shot.
The Bulldogs have three games left in the regular season before the start of the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) averages 5.1 points per game to go with an average of 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) has eight rebounds and a 1.2 scoring average. Juniata is 11-12.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) is averaging 11.0 points per game and has 42 rebounds, 26 assists, two blocks and 10 steals.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) averages 6.1 points, and has 51 rebounds, 21 assists, 11 steals and 10 blocks. Stony Brook is 15-10.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has a 1.6 scoring average, 26 assists, nine steals and two blocks. St. Francis is 13-11.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) averages 84 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. She has 23 assists, 16 steals and five blocks. Lock Haven is 8-14.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) is averaging 8.1 minutes per game and has played in 21 games for the 24-0, top-ranked Huskies. She averages 2.4 points per game and has 31 rebounds, 10 assists and eight steals. UConn was going for its NCAA-record 100th straight win when it took on sixth-ranked South Carolina on Monday night.
Trey Butterworth (BEA, PSU-Altoona) has a 1.1 scoring average, a steal, three assists and four rebounds. Altoona is 12-11.
Indoor track & field
Emma Federinko (Penns Valley, Misericordia) was seventh in the 3,000 meters in 11 minutes, 11.01 seconds at the Rob Kane Invitational at Cornell over the weekend.
Kyle Adams (Sate College, Bucknell) was third in the 800 in 1:56.97 at the Bucknell Tuneup.
Emma Cousins (State College, Bucknell) placed second in the mile in 5:10.46 at the Bucknell Tuneup.
Baseball
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, Indiana, Pa.) is a walk-on left-handed pitcher for the Crimson Hawks.
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) pitched two innings and recorded two strikeouts to earn a 6-4 win over Eastern Mennonite over the weekend.
Oliver Dailey (Sate College, PSU-Altoona) worked an inning of scoreless relief in a loss to Eastern Mennonite in the first game of a doubleheader.
Softball
McKenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) is hitting .333 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. St. Francis is 4-1.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 2-16 at 174 pounds and the Mountaineers are 2-11.
Cory Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) is 25-10 at 184 pounds after losing to Elliott Antler of Sacred Heart 4-3 over the weekend. Lock Haven is 8-8.
Comments