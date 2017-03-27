State College’s Alyssa Shedlock leading Juniata softball at the plate

Alyssa Shedlock is off to a fast start in her collegiate softball career.
The freshman outfielder from State College earned the Landmark Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Shedlock leads Juniata in hitting with a .422 average, RBI with 15 and an on-base percentage of .500. She has scored 16 runs and has 19 hits including four doubles, a triple and two homers.
Juniata is 7-9.
SOFTBALL
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU Altoona) is hitting .212 with two runs scored, seven hits, a triple and four RBI. Altoona is 4-10.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU Altoona) is hitting .273 with two runs scored, nine hits, five doubles and six RBI. In the circle, she is 4-3 with a 1.78 ERA over 55.0 innings. She has given up 56 hits and 23 runs — 14 of them earned, while walking 20 and striking out 43.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU Altoona) is hitting .317. She has scored five runs and driven in four. She has 13 hits, including two doubles and two triples.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU Altoona) is hitting .125 with a pair of singles. In the pitching circle, she is 0-2 with a 5.83 ERA. In 12.0 innings, she has allowed 18 hits and 10 runs — all earned, walked five and struck out one.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU Altoona) is hitting .286 with two rus scored and 12 hits. She has driven in two runs and is 3-for-3 in stolen base attempts.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) is hitting.263 with a run scored, 10 hits, four doubles, a homer and seven RBI. Lowell is 7-12.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) has scored three runs and driven in four. She is hitting .167 with a pair of doubles. St. Francis is 25-8.
Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) owns a .390 batting average with 14 runs scored and 11 driven in. She has 16 hits including a double, a triple and a homer.
Rachel Bernier (Bellefonte, Juniata) has scored four times and has seven hits, including a double, and has three RBI. In he circle, she is 3-0. She has given up 41 hits and 23 runs — 21 earned, walked seven and struck out 19 in 26.2 innings.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) has pitched an inning and allowed two hits and is 0-for-4 with a run scored at the plate. Mt. Aloysius is 8-6.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 3-7 with a 4.53 ERA. In 55.2 innings, she has allowed 72 hits and 47 runs — 36 earned, while walking 15 and striking out 29. Delaware State is 5-16.
BASEBALL
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) is 3-1 with an 8.71 ERA. In 20.2 innings, he has allowed 38 hits and 24 runs — 20 of them earned, nine walks and 14 strikeouts. Altoona is 8-10.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) is 1-2 with a 5.09 ERA. In 17.2 innings, he has allowed 11 hits and 16 runs — 10 earned, while walking 22 and striking out 12.
Mark Curtis (P-O, Shippensburg) has pitched 18.0 innings and has a 1-3 record and a 7.50 ERA. He has given up 24 hits and 20 runs — 15 earned, while walking 10 and striking out 27. Shippensburg is 6-11.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O), Juniata) is 0-0 with a 25.20 ERA. In 5.0 innings, he has allowed nine hits and 17 runs — 14 of them earned, while walking 12 and striking out three. Juniata is 5-13.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) owns a 1.29 ERA and a 3-1 record as a reliever. In 7.0 innings, he has given up five hits and a run, while walking five and striking out 13. Millersville is 16-6.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting.367 with 10 runs scored, 11 hits, two doubles, three homers and nine RBI. Furman is 11-11.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) is 1-0 with a 15.00 ERA. In 6.0 innings, he has given up six hits and 10 runs — all earned, while walking six and striking out 10. Morehead is 17-6.
Ty Hall (State College, Clarion) is hitting .167 with a run scored and an RBI.
Kyler Mellott (Bellefonte, Clarion) is 2-1 with an 8.59 ERA. In 14.2 innings, he has yielded 22 hits and 14 runs — all earned, while walking five and striking out five. Clarion is 3-10.
TRACK
Emma Cousins (State College, Bucknell) placed eighth in the 1500 in 4:52.73 at the Jim Taylor Invitational at Susquehanna.
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) was fifth in the 1500 in 3:59.25 at the Jim Taylor Invitational.
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) was on the 4x100 relay team that placed 15th in 48.17 seconds and the 4x200 relay team that also placed 15th in 1:41.86 at the Raleigh Relays.
Veronika Karpenko (State College, Louisville) was 11th in the long jump with a leap of 18-1.75 and eighth in the triple jump with a 37-5.00 effort at the Tennessee Rust Belt meet.
LACROSSE
Brady Franks (Sate College, Widener) has four goals and three assists and five ground balls. Widener is 3-4.
Olivia Stahl (State College, SCAD) saw her team post a 17-8 whipping over Georgetown (Ky) to improve to 6-1 and remain No. 1.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has two ground balls. Navy is 6-3.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has three ground balls, two turnovers caused and one draw control. LaSalle is 4-4.
Kendall Loviscky (State College, IUP) has three goals, two ground balls and a draw control. IUP is 3-2.
Caroline Friberg (State College, Drexel) has played in one game and has one assist. Drexel is 4-4.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) has four goals and three assists and five ground balls. Marymount is 3-4.
VOLLEYBALL
Aaron Cymbor (State College, George Mason) has two kills. George Mason is 10-11.
BASKETBALL
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) averages eight minutes per game for the 35-0 Huskies. She has 39 rebounds, 14 assists and nine steals while average 2.3 points. The Huskies were 35-0 with a 110-game winning streak heading into Monday night’s Elite Eight game with Oregon.
Jess Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) averaged 3.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in her freshman year. Grove City finished 14-13.
Cass Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) returned to action after sitting out the 2015-16 season due to injury. She averaged six minutes per game.
