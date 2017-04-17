P-O’s Burge gaining more softball honors at PSU Altoona

Another week, another set of honors for former Philipsburg-Osceola standout Kate Burge.
Burge, a senior pitcher for the Penn State Altoona softball team, was named the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference’s Pitcher of the Week for last week’s work. She went 4-0 with a 0.88 ERA during that stretch allowing four walks and striking out 19.
She was also selected as the HeroSports.com Pitching Hero of the Week by a fan vote.
Burge is 12-5 with a 1.58 ERA and one save. In 124.0 innings, she has given up 104 hits and 42 runs, 28 earned, walked 38 and struck out 95.
At the plate, she is hitting .279 with three runs scored, 19 hits, nine of them doubles and 12 RBIs.
PSU Altoona is 14-12 and will entertain Juniata in a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 3 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU Altoona) is hitting .186 with four runs scored, 13 hits, a double, a triple and 11 RBIs.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU Altoona) continues to lead the team in hitting with a .398 average. She has scored 16 runs and has 33 hits including five doubles, two triples and a homer. She has driven in 12 runs and is 7 for 10 in stolen base attempts.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU Altoona) has a .188 batting average, scored a run and has six hits. In the pitching circle, she is 0-2 with a 5.83 ERA. In 12.0 innings, she has given up 18 hits and 10 runs, all earned, while waking five and striking out one.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU Altoona) is second on the team in hitting with a .386 average. She has scored nine runs and has 32 hits, including three doubles and a triple, has driven in 14 runs and is 10 for 12 in stolen base tries.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) is hitting .262 with two runs scored, 16 hits, six doubles and eight RBIs. Lowell is 15-17.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) is hitting .154 with three runs scored, four hits, two doubles and four RBIs. St. Francis is 35-9.
Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) has a .299 average with 22 runs scored, 23 hits, three doubles, two triples, two homers and 17 RBIs. Juniata is 13-17.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) is hitting .425 with 24 runs scored, 34 hits, nine doubles, two triples, two homers and 22 RBIs.
Rachel Bernier (Bellefonte, Juniata) is hitting .480 with five runs scored, 12 hits, a double and three RBIs. In the circle, she is 3-4 with a 4.86 ERA. She has given up 75 hits and 40 runs, 37 earned, while walking 11 and striking out 25.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) is hitting .143 with a run scored and two driven in. Gannon is 20-8.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) has scored a run in four at-bats. Mt. Aloysius is 12-14.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 6-10 on the season in the circle with a 4.49 ERA. She has given up 118 hits and 79 runs — 59 earned, striking out 48 and walking 29 in 90.1 innings of work. Delaware State is 12-24.
BASEBALL
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) has a 7.16 ERA and a 4-2 record. In 32.2 innings, he has allowed 53 hits and 33 runs, 26 earned, while walking 10 and striking out 25. Altoona is 12-15.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) is 1-3 with an 8.57 ERA. He has pitched 21 innings and allowed 19 hits and 27 runs, 20 of them earned, while walking 29 and striking out 17.
Mark Curtis (P-O, Shippensburg) has a 5.0 ERA and a 3-4 record. In 36.0 innings, he has allowed 44 hits and 26 runs, 20 earned, walked 17 and struck out 33. Ship is 17-16-1.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) is 0-0 with a 15.58 ERA. In 8.2 innings, he has given up 12 hits and 18 runs, 15 earned, while walking 14 and striking out eight. Juniata is 5-25.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) is 3-1 with a 6.23 ERA. He has pitched 13.0 innings and given up 15 hits and nine runs, all earned, walked 14 and struck out 16. Millersville is 24-11.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .346, second on the team. He has scored 16 runs and has 27 hits, five of them doubles and four homers. He has driven in 17 runs. Furman is 14-20.
Ty Hall (State College, Clarion) has a hit, an RBI and scored one run. Clarion is 7-22.
Kyler Mellott (Bellefonte, Clarion) is 3-2 with a 5.83 ERA. In 29.1 innings of work, he has given up 36 hits and 20 runs, 19 earned, walked 17 and struck out nine.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) is 1-0 with a 5.17 ERA. In 15.2 innings, he has allowed 20 hits and 10 runs, nine of them earned. He has walked six and fanned 12. IUP is 14-12.
TRACK
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) was 55th in the 800 meters in 1:56.43 at the Bison Classic.
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) was third in the 400 meters in 57.46 and ran on the second-place 400 relay team that posted a time of 3:47.26 at the Towson Invitational.
Veronika Karpenko (State College, Louisville) was fifth in the triple jump with a leap of 37-05.75 at the Louisville Invitational.
Kylie Orndorff (Penns Valley, Jun iata) threw the hammer 28.81 meters, good for 17th place, and the discus 32.03 meters, good for 16th place at the Greyhound Invitational at Moravian..
LACROSSE
Brady Franks (State College Widener) has scored six goals and has four assists, eight ground balls and 12 turnovers. Widener is 6-6.
Olivia Stahl (State College, SCAD) has a goal, 22 ground balls, six draw controls and four turnovers. SCAD is 10-1 and ranked No. 1.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has 15 ground balls, three draw controls and two turnovers. She has started all 14 games for Navy, which is 10-4.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has five ground balls, two turnovers and a draw control. LaSalle is 6-8.
Kendall Loviscky (State College, IUP) has three goals, four ground balls, a draw control and six turnovers. IUP is 7-5.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) has six ground balls, 10 turnovers and three draw controls. Marymount ended its regular season at 10-6 with an 18-9 loss to Mary Washington.
