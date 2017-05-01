State College grad Allie Baney helps lift Juniata softball to postseason

Thanks to Allie Baney, the Juniata softball team clinched a berth in Landmark Conference playoffs.
Baney, a State College graduate, smacked an RBI-single in the eighth inning to beat Elizabethtown, 4-3, on Saturday to give the Lady Eagles the playoff spot. Juniata is 15-21.
Baney is hitting .298 with 24 runs, 28 hits, four doubles, two triples, two homers and 21 RBIs.
BASEBALL
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) has a 5.79 ERA and a 6-2 record. In 46 2/3 innings he has allowed 67 hits and 41 runs, 30 earned. He has walked 16 and struck out 30. Altoona is 18-19 and has qualified for the AMCC playoffs.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) has a 20.25 ERA and a 1-4 record. In 26 1/3 innings he has given up 31 hits and 38 runs, 30 earned. He has walked 34 and struck out 119. Altoona is 18-19.
Mark Curtis (P-O, Shippensburg) is 5-4 with a 4.50 ERA. In 50 innings he has allowed 53 hits, 31 runs, 15 earned, walked 19 and struck out 44.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) is 0-1 with a 15.30 ERA. In 10 innings he has allowed 14 hits and 20 runs, 17 earned, while walking 14 and striking out 12. Juniata is 6-31.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) is 3-1 with a 6.28 ERA. In 14 1/3 innings he has allowed 17 hits and 10 runs, all earned, while walking 15 and striking out 17. Millersville is 31-14.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .299 with 20 runs scored, 29 hits, six doubles, four homers and 17 RBIs. Furman is 22-21.
Ty Hall (State College, Clarion) is hitting .200 with two runs scored, two hits and an RBI.
Kyler Mellott (Bellefonte, Clarion) is 3-3 with a 7.36 ERA. In 36 2/3 innings he has allowed 46 hits and 35 runs, 30 earned, while walking 23 and striking out 15. Clarion is 11-30.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) has a 2-0 record and a 4.82 ERA. He has pitched 18 2/3 innings and given up 24 hits and 11 runs, 10 earned. He has walked six and struck out 15. IUP is 19-22.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) is 2-0 with a 13.50 ERA. In 10 2/3 innings he has allowed 11 hits and 18 runs, 16 earned, while walking nine and striking out 17. Morehead is 28-16.
Kerry Meyers (State College, PSU Wilkes Bare) finished the season with a .291 average, seven runs, 16 hits, two doubles and 10 RBIs. Wilkes-Barre finished 8-7.
SOFTBALL
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU Altoona) is hitting .206 with seven runs scored, 19 hits, a double, a triple and 11 RBIs. Altoona finished 17-17 and will be the third seed in the AMCC tournament, which begins Thursday at Behrend.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU Altoona) is hitting .264 with five runs scored, 23 hits, 11 doubles and 16 RBIs. In he circle she is 15-8 with a 1.57 ERA and one save. In 165 innings she has allowed 134 hits and 58 runs, 37 earned, with 51 walks and 131 strikeouts.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU Altoona) leads the team in hitting with a .389 average. She has scored 20 runs and has 42 hits including eight doubles, two triples and three homers. She has 15 RBIs and is 10-of-14 in stolen base attempts.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU Altoona) is 0-2 with a 6.56 ERA. In 16 innings she has given up 25 hits and 15 runs, all earned, walked nine and struck out two. She is hitting .158 with a run scored and six hits.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU Altoona) is second on the team in hitting with a .343 average. She has scored 11 runs and has 37 hits, four doubles, a triple and 16 RBIs. She has stolen 12 bases in 14 tries.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) raised her average to .326 with six runs, 28 hits, six doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs. Lowell finished the season at 21-19.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) is hitting .143 with three runs scored, four hits, two doubles and four RBIs. St. Francis is 45-9, 16-0 in the NEC.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) has a .404 average with 26 runs, 40 hits, 10 doubles, three triples and two homers. She has driven in 27 runs.
Rachael Bernier (Bellefonte, Juniata) is hitting .429 with six runs, 12 hits, a double and three RBIs. In thee circle she is is 3-4 with a 5.06 ERA.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) has a .111 average with a run scored, one hit and three RBIs. Gannon is 27-12 and is in the PSAC tournament, where it will meet the winner of the game between Shippensburg and IUP on Wednesday.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 8-10 with a 4.13 ERA. In 100 innings she has given up 129 hits and 67 runs, 59 earned, while walking 32 and striking out 53. Delaware State is 17-25.
TRACK & FIELD
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) ran on the 1,600-meter relay team that finished second in its heat in 3 minutes, 46.93 seconds at the Penn Relays.
Veronika Karpenko (State College, Louisville) placed 10th in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 6 inches at the Lenny Lyles/Clark Wood Invitational
Kylie Orndorf (Penns Valley, Juniata) was sixth in the javelin with a throw of 121-0 3/4 at the Paul Kaiser Track and Field Classic. In the shot put she had a toss of 33-2 3/4.
LACROSSE
Brady Franks (State College Widener) has scored eight goals and has seven assists, nine ground balls and 12 turnovers. Widener is 8-7.
Olivia Stahl (State College, SCAD) has 22 ground balls and has scored one goal. She also has six draw controls and four turnovers. SCAD is 11-1 and the top seed in the NAIA Invitational on Thursday through Saturday.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has 17 ground balls, three draw controls and four turnovers. Navy is 13-4 and the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League playoffs.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has scored six goals and has two ground balls and a draw control. LaSalle is 8-9.
Kendall Loviscky (State College, IUP) has three goals and an assist, two ground balls and three turnovers. IUP is 13-6.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) has a pair of goals, six ground balls and three draw controls. Marymount is 10-6.
ATHLETICS
Corby Lucas (Penns Valley, F&M) received the Tennessee State Award of Merit for leadership and administration at the Harding Academy where he is the athletic director. He received the award on April 3. The TIAAA nominates individuals for the award for their involvement in interscholastic athletics in the Nashville area and across the state of Tennessee.
