Campus Corner: State College’s Shedlock lands league honor for Juniata softball

State College graduate Alyssa Shedlock has been named the Landmark Conference Rookie of the Year in softball after a standout season at Juniata.
Shedlock finished her freshman year hitting .387 with 28 runs scored, 41 hits, 10 doubles, three triples and two homers. She also drove in 27 runs.
She is the first Juniata player to win the Landmark rookie award. Bald Eagle Area graduate Brandy Preslovich in 1999 was one of two Eagles to earn a similar honor in the MAC.
Juniata finished its season with a 15-25 record.
Baseball
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) finished with a 6-2 record and a 5.79 ERA. In 46 2/3 innings, he allowed 67 hits and 41 runs, 30 earned. He walked 16 and struck out 30.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) went 1-4 with a 10.48 ERA. In 28 1/3 innings he gave up 36 hits and 41 runs, 33 earned, walked 36 and struck out 20. Altoona closed at 19-20.
Mark Curtis (Philipsburg-Osceola, Shippensburg) was named the PSAC East Pitcher of the Week after shutting out Kutztown on a seven-inning, one-hitter. He faced just two batters over the minimum. For the season, he is 5-4 with a 4.11 ERA. He has allowed 55 hits and 31 runs, 25 earned, in 54 innings. He has walked 20 and struck out 48. Shippensburg is 28-20 and the second seed in the upcoming PSAC tournament.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) had a 14.81 ERA in 10 1/3 innings of work. He gave up 14 hits and 20 runs, 17 earned. He walked 16 and struck out 12. Juniata finished with a a 6-33 record.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) is 3-1 with a 5.87 ERA. He has allowed 17 hits and 10 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings, striking out 18 and walking 16. Millersville is 33-17.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) has a .296 average with 20 runs scored, 29 hits, six doubles, four homers and 17 RBIs. Furman is 25-22.
Ty Hall (State College, Clarion) hit .200 with a pair of runs scored, two hits and an RBI. Clarion finished 13-31.
Kyler Mellott (Bellefonte, Clarion) had a 3-3 record and a 7.26 ERA. In 39 2/3 innings, he allowed 50 hits and 38 runs, 32 earned. He walked 27 and struck out 16.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, Indiana, Pa.) went 2-0 with a 5.31 ERA. In 20 1/3 innings, he gave up 25 hits and 13 runs, 12 earned. He walked six and struck out 15 as IUP went 22-23.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) is 2-0 with a save and a 12.00 ERA. He gave up 12 hits and 18 runs, 16 earned. He walked 10 and struck out 17. Morehead State is 30-18.
Tucker Triebold (State College, Penn State) has pitched 7 2/3 innings with a 3.52 ERA. He has given up seven hits and five runs, three earned, and struck out four while not walking a batter.
Softball
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU Altoona) hit .207 with seven runs scored, 19 hits, a double, a triple and 11 RBIs. Altoona is 17-17 and earned a bid to the ECAC tournament. The AMCC tournament was cancelled due to inclement weather over the weekend.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU Altoona) has a 1.57 ERA and a 15-8 record with one save. In 165 innings, she has allowed 134 hits and 58 runs, 37 of them earned. She has walked 51 and struck out 111. At the plate, she is hitting .264, fourth on the team. She has scored five runs and has 23 hits including 11 doubles, and has driven in 16 runs.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU Altoona) leads the team in hitting with a .389 average. She has scored 28 runs and has 42 hits including eight doubles, two triples, three homers and 15 RBIs. She is 10 for 14 in stolen-base attempts.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU Altoona) is hitting .158 with a run scored and six hits. She is 0-2 with a 6.56 ERA as a pitcher. In 16 innings, she has given up 25 hits and 15 runs, all earned. She has walked nine and struck out two.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU Altoona) is second on the team in hitting with a .343 average. She has scored 11 runs and has 37 hits including four doubles and a triple, and has 16 RBIs. She has stolen 12 bases in 14 tries.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) has a .143 average with three runs scored, four hits, two doubles and four RBIs. St. Francis is 45-9, won the NEC regular season title and host the NEC tournament this weekend.
Allie Baney (State College, Juniata) hit .292, second on the team, with 24 runs scored, 31 hits, four doubles, two triples, two homers and 22 RBIs.
Rachael Bernier (Bellefonte, Juniata) finished with a 3-6 record and a 4.91 ERA. In 61 1/3 innings, she gave up 86 hits and 49 runs, 43 earned. She walked 12 and struck out 28. At the plate, she hit .424 with six runs scored, 12 hits, a double and three RBIs.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) hit .111 with a run scored, one hit and three RBIs. Gannon finished at 28-14.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) scored a run and has pitched four innings, giving up nine hits and six runs, four earned. She walked three and struck out two. Mt. Aloysius finished 18-18.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) closed her freshman year with an 8-10 record and a 4.13 ERA. In 100 innings, she allowed 129 hits and 87 runs, 59 earned. She walked 32 and struck out 53. Delaware State finished with a 17-25 record.
Track & field
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) ran a time of 1 minute, 57.48 seconds in the 800 meters to place 19th in the Patriot League championships.
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) ran on the second-place 4x400 relay team that posted a time of 3:46.57 and the third place 4x100 relay team that was third in 47.83 in the Colonial Athletic Association meet.
Kylie Orndorf (Penns Valley, Juniata) threw the javelin 125 feet to take fifth in the Landmark Conference meet. It was the fourth-best throw in school history. She also registered a throw of 98-10 in the shot put to place 11th.
Lacrosse
Olivia Stahl (State College, Savannah College of Art & Design) scored a goal and added an assist, 10 ground balls, two draw controls and seven turnovers caused in the NAIA Division I National Invitational Championship. She was named to the all-tournament team as SCAD won the title. For the year, Stahl had 22 ground balls, six draw controls and 10 turnovers caused as SCAD finished with a 14-1 record.
Brady Franks (Sate College Widener) scored 16 goals and had nine assists, 20 ground balls and three turnovers caused. Widener finished 9-8.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has 18 ground balls, three draw controls and four turnovers caused as Navy improved to 15-4 and will meet Penn in an NCAA first-round game Friday.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) had four goals, six ground balls, four draw controls and seven turnovers. LaSalle went 7-11.
Kendall Loviscky (State College, IUP) had four goals, six ground balls, four draw controls and seven turnovers. IUP fell to East Stroudsburg in the PSAC semifinals to finish 11-7.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) had six ground balls, three draw controls and three turnovers caused as Marymount went 10-6.
