State College grad Ty Millward named Big 12 Academic All-American

Ty Millward, a State College graduate, finished his wrestling career at West Virginia by being named to the Big 12 Academic All-America first team.
Millward, a two-year letterman, was on the Dean’s List five times at West Virginia, and he also earned a spot on the President’s List. He was an all-Big 12 Academic Rookie of the Year, a three-year ROTC scholarship winner and a Blue and Gold Scholarship winner.
He graduated last week with a degree in business with a 3.5 GPA and was also commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.
Baseball
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) finished the year with a 6-3 record and a 6.35 ERA. In 51 innings he gave up 33 hits and 49 runs, 36 earned. He walked 17 and struck out 31. Altoona finished with a 19-21 record.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) went 1-4 with a 10.48 ERA. He pitched 28 1/3 innings and gave up 36 hits and 41 runs, 33 of them earned. He walked 36 and struck out 20.
Mark Curtis (P-O, Shippensburg) closed the season with a 5-4 record and a 4.17 ERA. He worked five innings and gave up 55 hits and 31 runs, 25 earned, while walking 20 and striking out 48. Shippensburg finished with a 30-22-1 record after losing to Seton Hill, 7-6, in 12 innings in the PSAC playoffs.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) had a 3-1 record and a 5.87 ERA. In 15 1/3 innings he gave up 17 hits and 10 runs, all earned, walked 16 and struck out 18. Millersville was 33-16.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .305 with 20 runs scored, 32 hits, eight doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs. Furman is 27-23.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) went 2-0 with a 5.31 ERA. In 20 1/3 innings he allowed 25 hits and 13 runs, 12 earned, while walking six and striking out 15. IUP lost to West Chester in the PSAC playoffs to finish 22-25.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) is 2-0 with an 11.08 ERA. In 13 innings he has given up 12 hits and 18 runs, 16 earned, while walking 10 and striking out 18. Morehead is 32-19.
Softball
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU-Altoona) finished her career hitting .206 with seven runs scored, 20 hits, a double, a triple and 11 RBIs. Altoona lost to Stockton, 3-0, in the ECAC semifinals Sunday to finish with an 18-18 record.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU-Altoona) was named to the AMCC second team. She had a 1.61 ERA and a 16-9 record with one save. She leaves Altoona holding 13 pitching records, and she was named to the all-conference team all four years at Altoona. This season she pitched 178 innings and gave up 145 hits and 62 runs, 41 earned, walked 53 and struck out 143. At the plate she hit .258 and scored five runs, had 24 hits, 11 doubles and 17 RBIs.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU-Altoona) finished her career at Altoona by being named to the all-conference second team. She led her team with a .383 batting average with 23 runs scored, 44 hits, eight doubles, two triples, three homers and 15 RBIs. She will transfer to the University Park campus next year.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) hit .150 as a freshman with a run scored and six hits. As a pitcher she was 0-2 with a 6.56 ERA. In 16 innings she allowed 25 hits and 15 runs, all earned, walked nine and struck out two.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU-Altoona) was a first-team all-conference selection. She hit .339 overall, third best on the team, scored 12 runs, had 39 hits, four doubles, a triple and 16 RBIs. She also stole 12 bases in 14 tries.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) earned first-team all-conference honors as a first baseman in the America East Conference. She hit .326 for the season, .391 in conference play. She had 28 hits, six of them doubles and two of them home runs. Lowell closed the season with a 21-19 record.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) is hitting .143 for the Lady Flash, who are 48-9 and won the Northeast Conference title for the first time, earning a bid to the NCAA tournament. Burge has scored four runs, has four hits — two of them doubles — and has driven in four runs. St. Francis will next face South Carolina in the Tucson, Ariz., Regional on Friday.
Track
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) ran on the 4x4 relay team that posted a time of 3 minutes, 47.35 seconds and placed seventh in the ECAC meet. She also ran on the 4x100 that had a time of 47.80, good for 16th. Delaware finished in a tie for sixth in the meet, its highest finish in history.
Rachel Wylie (State College, Franklin & Marshall) broke her own school record and won the title in the 400-meter hurdles at the Centennial Conference Championships in 1:02.22.
Lacrosse
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has 18 ground balls, three draw controls and four turnovers caused. Navy, 17-4, has advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time and will play North Carolina on Saturday.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) had a goal, five ground balls and one draw control as LaSalle went 7-11.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) had six ground balls, four draw controls and three turnovers caused. Marymount won the ECAC Div. III title with a 13-6 record.
