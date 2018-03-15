Upset-minded Corey Hazel representing Centre County in the NCAA wrestling tournament

Coming into the NCAA wrestling tournament unseeded, Penns Valley grad Corey Hazel said he was just looking to have some fun.
And when he first set foot on the mat in front of 18,660 fans at Quicken Loans Arena, the Lock Haven sophomore did just that. After giving up a takedown, Hazel used a reversal to push the No. 12-seed Bryce Carr of Chattanooga into sudden victory, winning two overtime periods later with a takedown and an escape.
“I just came here with not very much pressure on me, just kind of doing my thing,” he said after his first match. “I came into the tournament feeling pretty well, doing pretty well, so I figured I’d just not let my nerves get to me and go out there and do my thing.”
Keeping the nerves at bay while on college wrestling’s biggest stage was easy for Hazel, having had experience wrestling at big tournaments such as the USAW Cadet Nationals in Fargo and PIAAs, and not having to carry the weight of high expectations.
“I’m not seeded, I’m not ranked in the tournament, so to me, I have nothing to lose,” he said. “They have more to lose than me, and I know I’m just as good as all these kids. I should just go out and wrestle and anything can happen once you’re out there.”
With that mentality, Hazel headed into his match with Michigan’s No. 5 Domenic Abounader, who gave Penn State’s Bo Nickal a tough time during their dual in January.
Down by one headed into the third period, Hazel hit a reversal, countered by another reversal from Abounader, which Hazel answered right back to take the lead. Abounader took the lead again with an escape and a takedown, and was in position to win until Hazel got the late takedown on the edge of the mat — but a locked hands violation gave the Wolverine the one-point lead. Then things got chippy as Abounader pushed Hazel at the edge of the mat, the two traded penalty points and Abounader still came out on top with a narrow 11-10 decision.
“He out wrestled him for sure and just made a mental mistake at the end. I think he got excited, when he got the takedown and locked his hands,” Lock Haven coach Scott Moore said. “For a guy that has never been to the national tournament, he showed up ready to compete. You see a little bit of that true potential that he has. When he starts believing, those are the type of performances you should expect.”
Despite the loss, Hazel is still alive in the tournament and still has plenty of opportunities for more upsets and a chance to become an All-American.
“Corey’s a guy that’s been stepping up for us all year, at PSACs in the championship match and he just got a big win in the EWL finals, when the title was on the line. So he’s a guy who steps up when the lights are on,” Moore said. “This is his atmosphere right now to pull some upsets and make a run at being an All-American.”
His next match will be Friday morning in the consolation bracket against Navy’s Michael Coleman.
Hazel earned an NCAA berth last week when he beat Clarion’s Greg Bulsak 6-1 in the Eastern Wrestling League finals to snag one of the conference’s two allocations at 184 pounds. With that win, Hazel became the first Centre County wrestler to earn a ticket to the NCAA tournament in Division I since Bellefonte’s Mitchell Port in 2015.
While Hazel’s been excelling on the collegiate level, his fans in Penns Valley have been watching closely.
“Oh yeah, we’re excited, it’s great to see him move onto the next level and have some success,” Penns Valley Area High School wrestling coach Joel Brinker said. “Everyone in the Valley is following him, everyone’s followed him all year and the whole community is behind him.”
Brinker said he keeps in regular communication with his former wrestler, who he said he texted good luck to the night before the tournament and congratulations after his first-round win.
Hazel continues to have a presence in the Penns Valley wrestling room, where he comes in to run a freestyle program for youth wrestlers during the summer.
“They look up to him, you know. They see his name on our wall and all the accolades he had in high school. They see his name up there and talk about him, and we use him as an example of what wrestling can do for you,” Brinker said.
After all, it was when Hazel was that age that he first envisioned himself wrestling at the NCAA tournament.
“This is something I’ve wanted since I was really young. Growing up, you look at it like, ‘What does it take to get there, what does it take to get there,’ and now I’m finally here,” he said. “You come here and you’re unseeded, and I’ve watched unseeded wrestlers beat top wrestlers, and I’m like ‘What does it take to do that?’ Then it’s nothing, it’s just going out there and doing your thing, it’s just going out there and doing you. It’s not as big a deal as everyone makes it out to be.”
Lauren Muthler: 814-231-4646, @lmuth1259
