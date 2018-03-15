‘Underdog’ Lock Haven wreaks havoc on 1st day

Lock Haven’s wrestling team brought six guys to Quicken Loans Arena.
After day one of the NCAA Championships were over on Thursday, four remained alive.
“The guys showed up. All of these guys are from Pennsylvania,” Bald Eagles coach Scott Moore said. “They believe in the small school and underdog role. Building on the season we’ve already had and just the momentum we’ve caused coming in here, speaks volumes in our staff. Kudos to our guys for believing, buying in and putting out effort.”
Ronnie Perry (149 pounds) and Chance Marsteller (165) are into the quarterfinals, with Perry pulling off a huge upset to get there. Still alive in the consolations are Penns Valley graduate Corey Hazel (184) and Thomas Haines (285).
Perry pulled off what might have been the biggest upset of the tournament when he took out No. 2-seed Brandon Sorensen of Iowa. Perry and Sorensen were tied 1-1 with 1:55 left in the match.
Perry earned a takedown with 30 seconds remaining on the edge of the mat. Sorensen quickly escaped but Perry held off shots for the 3-2 win.
“As far as I’m concerned, that’s a guy we want to wrestle, a guy from Iowa,” Moore said. “That is on the bucket list, beat a guy from Iowa in nationals. He stuck to the game plan. He’s a guy that’s just bought in.”
Marsteller reached the quarterfinals with a 9-1 major decision in his opener and a 5-3 victory in the second round.
Mifflin County’s Hidlay dominant in debut
The nation’s only remaining undefeated freshman — North Carolina State’s Hayden Hidlay — represented central Pennsylvania well.
The Mifflin County High School grad went 2-0 on the first day of competition in his debut, with a 13-5 major decision over former Penn State wrestler Garrett Hammond of Drexel and a 4-2 decision of Pittsburgh’s Taleb Rahmani.
As the No. 1-seeded wrestler at 157 pounds, Hidlay will continue his quest for a title Friday when he takes on Nebraska’s No. 8 Tyler Berger.
Hidlay’s younger brother, Trent Hidlay, just won his second PIAA title last weekend, and is set to join the Wolfpack next season.
Upsets galore
According to seeds, there were a total of 23 upsets in the first round. After it was all said in done on Thursday, there were 30.
It was a bad day to be a seeded Missouri wrestler. The Tigers had four of their guys fall into the consolations. Their highest was the No. 2 seed at 157 pounds in Joey LaVallee, who lost to North Carolina’s Kennedy Monday. LaVallee fell to Penn State’s Jason Nolf in last year’s finals.
Other top-five-seeded wrestlers to fall were Missouri’s John Erneste (133, No. 5), North Carolina State’s Kevin Jack (141, No. 5), Arizona State’s Joshua Shields (157, No. 4) and Iowa’s Sam Stoll (285, No. 5).
