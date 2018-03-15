‘Underdog’ Lock Haven wreaks havoc on 1st day

Lock Haven’s Chance Marsteller wrestles Brown’s Jonathan Viruet in their 165-pound second-round match during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Thursday, March, 15, 2018 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Marsteller is one of two Bald Eagles in the quarterfinals, they have four still alive of their six. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com