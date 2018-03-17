Ronnie Perry highlights Lock Haven’s continued success at NCAA wrestling tournament

For the first time in 21 years, Lock Haven will have a wrestler competing in the NCAA championship finals.
As the No. 15 seed, senior Ronnie Perry took out returning national finalist No. 2 Brandon Sorenson in one of the night’s biggest upsets on Thursday, and then defeated 2014 national champion, and this year’s No. 10 seed, Jason Tsirtis, now wrestling for Arizona State, in the 149-pound quarterfinals on Friday.
Then, to continue his underdog run, Perry tied his match with Princeton’s No. 11 Matthew Kolodzik with an escape with 29 seconds left, and with just 14 seconds remaining scored a takedown to secure a win.
The victory makes Perry the first No. 15 seed in NCAA history to make the finals.
“I’m just trying to let it settle in right now. It’s an amazing feeling, something I never thought I would feel, to be honest,” Perry said after his semifinal win. “So kind of this year, it was definitely something that was a goal of mine. But it’s pretty crazy right now. I don’t think it’s going to get super real until tomorrow. But I’m just trying to do my best to stay relaxed and stay focused and go one match at a time.”
Perry will face Penn State’s reigning national champ, Zain Retherford, on Saturday evening.
“I’ll tell you what, these guys definitely showed up to compete and they believed that they belonged here,” Lock Haven coach Scott Moore said. “Ronnie Perry’s the story of the tournament ... he was just poised all day, all tournament, wrestled with confidence and we’re pleased with his performance and excited about what he’s done for our program — that win right there was huge for our program and think it’s going to move things forward for us.”
Perry was joined by teammate Chance Marsteller to make two All-Americans for the Bald Eagles. The last time Lock Haven had an All-American was in 2015 when Dan Neff finished eighth in St. Louis, and the last time they had two was 2002.
“We’re just excited about the development of our guys, Ronnie Perry and Chance Marsteller have become All-Americans today, the first time in a long time for that, so just been a season of firsts for us, you know, conference titles, PSAC titles, and now two All-Americans and a national finalist,” Moore said. “We just continue to build. We’re grateful to have these guys at our program who believe and buy in and put the work in to make Lock Haven a great place.”
With its success last week at the Eastern Wrestling League conference tournament, in which it won the team title and crowned three individual champs, Lock Haven qualified six wrestlers for NCAAs.
One of those wrestlers, Penns Valley grad Corey Hazel, upset No. 12-seed Bryce Carr of Chattanooga on Thursday and pushed Michigan’s No. 5 Domenic Abounader until the very end before dropping the a close match. Hazel’s tournament ended Friday with a 17-5 major decision loss to Navy’s Michael Coleman.
Lock Haven’s tournament continues Saturday as No. 9 Marsteller is set to take on Virginia Tech’s No. 2 David McFadden in the 165-pound-consolation semifinals. And, of course, Perry takes on Retherford for the title.
As for the task of preparing his athlete to take on one of the most dominant college wrestlers in recent history, Moore (who wrestled for Penn State from 2000-2003) is not concerned.
“Just the same thing he’s been doing all tournament, just another name, just another opponent,” Moore said. “He’s been wrestling well, same game plan — be aggressive, attack, wrestle a good strategy — doesn’t really change. He already beat a national champion, a national finalist, so this will be just another great match up and really a big opportunity for him to become a national champion and beat a legend in Zain Retherford.”
