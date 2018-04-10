Former Penn State All-American Tim Flynn to leave Edinboro wrestling for new position

Former Penn State All-American and longtime Edinboro wrestling coach Tim Flynn has taken a new post.
After 21 years with the Fighting Scots, Flynn was named the new head coach at West Virginia on Tuesday.
"I'm excited, this is a blessing for me," Flynn said in a release from West Virginia. "It came at a great time. West Virginia is a sleeping giant located in a great spot for wrestling as well as a great conference. I'm excited and ready to get started."
The Mountaineers finished last season 6-7, with one All-American in 125-pounder Zeke Moisey.
Over his more than two decades with Edinboro, Flynn amassed a 223-95-5 career record to become the school's all-time winningest coach.
His accomplishments included 150 national qualifiers, 38 All-Americans — including three national champions — 61 Eastern Wrestling League titlists and 94 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champs.
One of Flynn's most noteworthy seasons was 2014-15, when Mitchell Port, of Bellefonte, and Dave Habat finished as national runners-up at 141 and 149 pounds, respectively, and A.J. Schopp, of Tyrone, and Vic Avery finished third to earn the Fighting Scots a third-place NCAA team finish. Port and Schopp were three-time All-Americans and Edinboro finished that season 11-3.
In a release from Edinboro University, Flynn said that leaving Edinboro was a tough decision to make.
"This was my whole professional career," he said. "It's hard to leave. I love Edinboro. But it was the right time for me. If I was going to make a change, it had to be now. The relationships you build with guys, it's tough to leave. You're like a family. 'The Boro' is a special place."
Flynn wrestled at Penn State from 1983-87, winning 152 matches, qualifying for the NCAA tournament three times and becoming an All-American his senior year. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business management, then went on to earn his master's in business administration with a concentration in finance in 1990.
Before becoming head coach, Flynn served as an assistant at Edinboro to Olympian Bruce Baumgartner, now the university's athletic director, from 1992-97. He assisted Baumgartner to a 56-21 record, including a 14-0 dual record and a fourth-place finish at nationals in 1996.
"Without question, we are going to miss Tim," Baumgartner said in the university's statement. "Tim's tireless efforts through the years built Edinboro wrestling into a top Division I program. We wish him the very best as he embarks on a new chapter in his career."
Comments