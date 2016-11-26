Ohio State takes down Michigan

Penn State’s Big Ten Championship hopes are still alive after rival Ohio State defeated Michigan.
The Nittany Lions will be crowned conference champions if they beat Michigan State to end the regular season and then win against Wisconsin in the title game. Two more wins might also be enough on their resume to earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs.
If Penn State loses in its regular season finale, Ohio State would play Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game.
Ohio State completed a comeback victory over Michigan after they were down 10 points in the third quarter.
Buckeyes kicker Tyler Durbin, who missed two field goals earlier in the game, made a 23-yard attempt with one second left in regulation to force overtime. J.T. Barrett scored two plays later on a 7-yard run to put Ohio State up 24-17.
Michigan tied the game in overtime when Wilton Speight passed to Amara Darboh for a 5-yard touchdown run. The Wolverines took the lead, 27-24, on a 37-yard Kenny Allen field goal to start the second overtime.
Ohio State won, 30-27, when Curtis Samuel ran 15 yards for a touchdown, one play after Barrett got a first down call a fourth down call. Officials reviewed the play and allowed it to stand.
Buckeyes linebacker Jerome Baker sparked Ohio State’s rally with a third quarter interception of Speight. He returned it to Michigan’s 13-yard line. Two plays later Buckeyes running back Mike Weber scored on a 1-yard run to cut Michigan’s lead to 17-14.
Allen kicked a 28-yard field goal, the first score of the game, with 13:31 left in the second quarter put the Wolverines up 3-0. Ohio State recorded their first score when safety Malik Hooker returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-3 with 4:03 left in the first half.
The Wolverines scored the next two touchdowns on Khalid Hill runs of 1 and 8 yards to give Michigan its largest lead, 17-7.
Michigan’s offense struggled to sustain drives in the second half, leaving the window open for Ohio State to chip away at their lead and win.
