Ohio State RB Mike Weber's challenge? Be more like Ezekiel Elliott

Running back Ezekiel Elliott carried Ohio State to the 2014 national championship with a herculean performance of 696 yards and eight touchdowns in the final three games.
Now, unfairly or not, the Buckeyes are trying to create his clone, one who might repeat such feats.
OSU coach Urban Meyer knows redshirt freshman Mike Weber's traits compare more to Carlos Hyde's than Elliott's. But Meyer is pushing Weber to emulate Elliott, to become a complete back like the Dallas Cowboys rookie who now leads the NFL in rushing.
"There is such an emphasis here about the selfless player. Zeke had a reputation of being arguably the best tailback in a couple decades as far as blocking and things without the ball. So we actually want him to be a lot like Zeke, and use it as an example quite often," Meyer said in reference to Weber on Oct. 3.
Going into the Dec. 31 College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson, Weber has rushed for a team-leading 1,072 yards and nine touchdowns, but hasn't proved to be the same type of game-breaker as Elliott. In four games against ranked opponents, Weber has reached 100 yards once - at Oklahoma on Sept. 17. His highest total in the past eight games was 111 yards on 14 carries at Michigan State.
But there has been progress. In the double-overtime victory over Michigan on Nov. 26, Weber's block took out All-America linebacker Jabrill Peppers on Curtis Samuel's 15-yard game-winning TD run.
"To see Curtis running into the end zone untouched ... and all of the fans on the field, it was probably one of the best moments in my life," Weber said Thursday, unfazed that he managed just 26 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown against the Wolverines.
As the Buckeyes prepare for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, the lessons on how Weber can follow in Elliott's footsteps will keep coming. But the emphasis is not on Elliott's 2014 efforts against Wisconsin, Alabama and Oregon.
"I don't know that we've sat down and said, 'We need you to do this in this game.' It's more of developing as an all-around player," offensive coordinator Ed Warinner said. "It's more about the preparation. It's certain things Zeke did that we kept on film like his blocking and some of his extra effort runs and things he was really good at that made him an elite player."
When Meyer talks to him about Elliott, Weber said the emphasis is on practice.
"Coach Meyer told me that he just worked really hard in practice and it just happened for him," Weber said of Elliott. "Practice like you play in the game, and it should be easier for you. I've been doing a good job of trying to do that so it can happen for me also."
To that end, there is still time. Weber's goal of 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns is no longer reachable, so he's pushed that off to next season. But he believes he can still make a big splash.
"I do think about how he burst onto the scene and I know I haven't quite yet, but I'm looking forward to doing that," Weber said.
Weber said he is about 90 percent after suffering a sprained shoulder, presumably Nov. 5 against Nebraska. The Buckeyes know they will need a big day from Weber to beat Clemson and earn the right to play the winner of the Alabama-Washington game for the national title.
"Mike has been consistent. His growth has been great. He has to make an impact in this next game for us to play well and to be effective offensively," Warinner said. "We expect him to, and he's ready to do that."
OSU's offensive linemen aren't so sure how fair the comparison to Elliott is for Weber, but they get the point.
"It is fair and it is not fair," junior guard Billy Price said. "You have an expectation as being the running back at the Ohio State University. That's a huge feat, and Zeke's a freak. To expect Mike to be able to do that, I mean, that was a whole other offensive line. There's a lot of different dynamics and chemistry within that team. Is it possible? Yeah, absolutely."
Senior center Pat Elflein said after the Fiesta Bowl victory over Notre Dame in January Weber was given somewhat of an ultimatum.
"We had conversations about him having to grow up. Like quit being immature, take responsibility for his body, take accountability for his unit because he was the next guy in. He answered the call, and he's been playing good football because of it."
But that didn't happen immediately over the summer.
"The kid worked hard, but he wasn't always locked in and focused. He didn't really get the importance of it as much as I did, I guess," Elflein said. "But now he realizes what it takes to be a good player. He wasn't just working out with me. He worked out with J.T. (Barrett) a lot. Just learning from the older guys about being mentally focused in each rep and each workout. I think of it as a big transformation and him needing to grow up quickly, and he did."
From Detroit's Cass Tech High School, Weber committed to OSU just after Elliott rushed for 220 yards, including an 81-yard run, and two touchdowns in a 59-0 rout of Wisconsin in the 2014 Big Ten Championship game.
"It kind of influenced me to come here, how well he was running the ball and how good that line was blocking," Weber said of Elliott. "It kind of felt unreal just watching it and how the hole would open up for him and how he was just breaking so many tackles and scoring touchdowns. I kind of pictured myself doing that.
"That was a big factor, to know they feed their running backs when it counts. That was pretty much almost the deciding factor."
Weber's arrival came with controversy. Cass Tech coach Thomas Wilcher blasted OSU on a local radio station after the assistant who recruited Weber, Stan Drayton, left for the Chicago Bears the day after Weber signed. Weber said he thought about leaving and admitted it was Week 4 or 5 of the 2015 season before he felt happy to be at Ohio State, boosted by Drayton's replacement, Tony Alford, Elliott and running back Warren Ball.
"They had a good talk with me, and I realized like, 'Maybe this is the place for me, and let's go to work,' " Weber said. "There were rough times, but everybody goes through that at a point in time in college. They get homesick and things don't go their way and stuff like that. I think it's a part of growing up. So I'm glad I stayed."
Meyer is glad, too, even as he pushes for more. That came up before the Indiana game when Meyer was asked whether he compares Weber to Elliott or Hyde, now with the San Francisco 49ers.
Meyer chose Hyde because he said Weber is "a banger. A thumper and a plus-yardage guy most of the time. Zeke was, too. Doesn't have the top end (speed) that Zeke has. We're working on that. Zeke was a national level high hurdler in the 110s and Mike is not. But Mike has great feet, great power, and that's why I compare him a little bit closer to Carlos Hyde."
Weber sounds like he's ready to show Meyer something he may not expect.
"Coach Alford reminds me a lot about turning it on in these next couple of games," Weber said. "Me getting healthy and we are practicing hard like never before. It's all here right now. This is what we've been working for in the off-season, and I can't wait for it to happen."
