Freshman Tony Carr acclimating to college play with help from teammates

Penn State’s Tony Carr has learned plenty from his veteran backcourt mate Shep Garner so far.
But he’s also noticed how redshirt junior Payton Banks prepares himself mentally and physically every day.
“He gets to every practice and workout two hours early just to make sure that he’s his best for the team, so I just try to follow his lead with a lot of things,” Carr said.
The freshman point guard has started all nine games and ranks second on the team in minutes played (32.6 per game). He’s averaging 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.
But he said it’s been a “big leap” for him from high school to college, especially on the defensive end.
“I just try to make strides there every game and just try to help my teammates as much as possible,” Carr said.
