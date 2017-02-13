Lamar Stevens earns Big Ten basketball honor

Lamar Stevens earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors Monday after leading Penn State to a pair of wins last week.
Stevens finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in the Nittany Lions’ 70-64 win over then-No. 21 Maryland on Tuesday. He then scored 21 points in Penn State’s 83-70 win over Illinois on Saturday.
Stevens joined teammate Mike Watkins on the list of players to receive the honor this season.
Men’s volleyball
EIVA recognizes Mende
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State’s Calvin Mende was chosen as the EIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Mende led the Nittany Lions to wins over NJIT and Princeton last week.
Mende finished with 14 kills against NJIT and 29 kills against Princeton.
The Nittany Lions face St. Francis on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Women’s hockey
Penn State goalie honored
WINTHROP, Mass. Penn State’s Hannah Ehresmann was selected as the College Hockey America Goalie of the Week on Monday.
Ehresman finished with 24 saves in the team’s 4-1 win over Lindenwood on Friday and had 41 saves in a 2-0 victory in the series finale Saturday.
Penn State will be at No. 8 Robert Morris on Friday.
Women’s basketball
Page named to honor roll
UNIVERSITY PARK Penn State sophomore Teniya Page missed out on Big Ten Player of the Week honors, but she still earned an honorable mention Monday by earning a spot on the conference’s weekly honor roll.
It’s the fourth such time this season she’s earned the distinction.
Page finished with a pair of 20-point games last week in wins against Minnesota and Purdue. Twenty-two of her 49 total points were scored in the fourth quarter.
Men’s gymnastics
Freshman earns second weekly honor
ROSEMONT, ILL. Penn State freshman Sam Zakutney was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday after earning victories against Ohio State in both the parallel bars and the all-around.
This is the fifth-straight week that a Nittany Lion has earned the freshman award. Favian Valdez garnered the honor three times, and Zakutney has earned it twice.
Comments