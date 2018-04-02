City of champions? Villanova makes 2 championships in as many months for Philadelphia

Philadelphia just accomplished what no city has done before — have a Super Bowl and NCAA men’s basketball champion in the same year.
In what shaped up to be a lopsided title game, the Villanova Wildcats beat the Michigan Wolverines 79-62 on Monday for their second national championship in three years.
The Wildcats were led by sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo, who finished the game with 31 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Villanova not only dominated in the national championship game, but did so throughout the tournament, winning every game by double digits.
The NCAA title is the second championship for Philadelphia in as many months, after the Eagles beat the Patriots Feb. 4 to win their first-ever Super Bowl.
After that victory, the city erupted in celebrations, as thousands of fans took to the streets, climbing up greased light poles and bouncing on traffic lights.
In anticipation of Monday night’s victory, utility poles around the university had been greased, according to The Associated Press, but that didn’t discourage some fans from climbing them.
It seems like Philadelphia should get used to celebrating.
